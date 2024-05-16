A NFL wife goes viral for saying her hubby’s work check is her money– but do you think she’s wrong? Plus, two suburban Black men explain why they think Black women prefer “thugs”. How do you reach your goals? Glorilla manifested a great year for herself! Find out about her cleanse. The Final Question To […]
You thought it was Cuffing season? Well, it's breakup season too and Eva and Lore'l have some tips for you. Plus, Drake & 21 Savages' new album "Her Loss" is stirring up some drama! See what the duo had to say. The Final Question To Undress got real. Do you have a family secret?
Would you hire a beautiful woman to hop in your man’s DMs to test him? Tiktok’s ‘honey trap girls’ can make this happen. Plus, find out how short men don’t win on dating apps and dating in your 50’s may be just as bad as in your 30’s. The Final Question To Undress got real. […]
Kanye West continues to dig himself in a deeper hole and is being cancelled and dropped by brands. Next up, Eva and Lore’l talk their celebrity crushes growing up and if they have met them. Plus. there’s a shocking allegation of a woman going to get a BBL and came back with a kidney missing. […]
How can you not look desperate while dating? Eva and Lore'l give you their dating advice on how to get the guy. Plus, "Romance scams" happen to Black women too. Hear this woman's story about being love bombed and scammed out of her money. Plus, did you know you could make money as a professional cuddler?