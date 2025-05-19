WNBA Launches Investigation Into Racist Fans Remarks During Heated Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Game

Of course, one of the first must-watch games of the season was between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, in the never-ending battle between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

But the contentious rivalry extended to Indiana’s home crowd, who are accused of hurling racial slurs at the Sky players, namely, Reese.

“The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society,” the league’s statement read. “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Sky, the visiting team, also encouraged the league to “continue taking meaningful steps to create a safe environment for all WNBA players.”

The WNBA Players’ Association (WNBPA) also hopes the league stops the hateful fans, but that wasn’t even the most heated moment of the game.

That came in the third quarter when Reese went up for an easy basket and Clark intentionally fouled her to send her to the line. Reese fell to the floor, immediately got up, and went after Clark, but was stopped by Aliyah Boston.

Clark’s foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul while Boston and Reese were issued technical fouls.

After the game, Clark ignored the dirty foul allegations and said it was just a take foul to ensure Reese didn’t get an easy bucket.

“Nothing malicious about it. Every basketball player knows that,” she told ESPN’s Holly Rowe

However, Reese wasn’t in the mood to discuss the rivalry topic. When asked about it, she responded, “Next question.”

See social media’s reaction to the foul and the alleged racist remarks below.

The WNBA is taking the allegations seriously and has launched an investigation into the matter over the weekend.The Indiana Fever also responded to the claims, promising to work alongside the WNBA and “stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players.”