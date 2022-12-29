Whichever category you fit in, when you make your arrangements isn’t the most important thing…what you’re going to be doing is. If you’re a pre-planner, you might already have reservations for your favorite restaurant and tickets to the most exclusive party in the city. If making on-the-fly decisions is more of your speed, you might just be banking on linking with friends and letting the night play out. You could also just know that regardless of what’s happening everywhere else, you’re going to be in your house. No matter your circumstance, the hope is that you enjoy yourself! Even when options seem slim, there are countless things you can do to make your New Years Eve one to remember. Check out our list of things you can do to bring in the new year below. Happy Holidays!

What’s The Move? 11 Things You Can On New Years Eve was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Throw A Game Night Source:Zero Media Now while we don’t expect your game night to get as wild as this one did…these are a great idea. The best part of game nights is that there are so many games you can choose from. Taboo, Monopoly and Uno are games that a lot of people can be involved with at once. If those aren’t up your alley, actual card games like Spades might do the trick. No matter if its Kings Cup, Beer Pong or King’s Cup, drinking games are always a lit time!

2. Have A Movie Marathon Source:Netflix Around the holidays, there are always a boatload of new series and movies dropping on all the streaming platforms. Even if you’d rather rewatch a series you’ve already seen, you can’t go wrong here. Put on your favorite pajamas, have your food close and indulge yourself.

3. Host A Paint & Sip Source:Tailored Event Another great option if you don’t want to go out. Grab all of the supplies and tell your friends to bring the drinks! There are videos to groups through specific paintings or you can let the liquor guide you and freestyle a masterpiece.

4. Go To Church Source:Getty If there’s anything we can’t have ever have enough of…it’s GOD. Going to church on New Years Eve is a great way to go into the new year feeling cleansed and on one accord with the Lord. Amen, Hallelujah!

5. Make A Vision Board Source:The Official Steve Harvey What better way to plan and envision the year to come than by creating a vision board? If you want dreams and aspirations to become reality, you need to write them out. You need to see them. This will help drastically. You can do this alone or with others. Creating a bucket list and writing out resolutions for the new year fit in this category also.

6. Do A Staycation At A Nearby Hotel Source:Getty Sometimes a change of scenery is the perfect thing put you in a refreshed mood. Rooms might be pricey, but if you don’t mind spending the money, even just one night in a hotel would be well worth it.

7. Find Local Fireworks Source:Getty Most cities do some sort of fireworks on New Years Eve. Whether it’s a big show or a local one, fireworks are always a sight to see. Counting down to midnight against a backdrop is magical!

8. Go Bar Hopping Source:Getty Sometimes we need a drink. Sometimes we need four. New Years Eve is one of those nights where if it’s the latter, it’s perfectly fine. As long as you’re drinking responsibly and not driving while intoxicated (CALL AN UBER/LYFT), bar hopping is a solid way to bring in the new year, especially with friends.

9. Go Out To Eat Source:Getty Get dressed up, head to your favorite restaurant and have your favorite meal to bring in the new year. Honestly, it doesn’t even have to be somewhere fancy. Being somewhere familiar feels on holidays feels great. New Years Eve is no different.

10. Watch The Ball Drop Source:Reuters People gather in New York City every year to see the spectacle that is the ball drop at Times Square. It is a bucket list item for a lot of people to be able to do it. If you’re not so lucky to make it this year, you can watch it from home while you pop champagne as the clock strikes midnight!