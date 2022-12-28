Twitter Reacts On Akon’s Thoughts on African Entertainers vs Black American Entertainers

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

To say that Akon has some explaining to do would be an understatement.

The “Locked Up” singer’s latest interview with the Zeze Millz Show is causing quite a stir on social media for a few reasons. For one, there was the tone-deaf comment that he made in defense of Nick Cannon conceiving so many children at the same time. We’re still trying to get over the whole “eff going to all the recitals” stance, but whatever.

Well, as if that wasn’t ignorant enough, now a new clip has surfaced. This time, the Senegalese-American singer is insinuating that African entertainers are more entertaining than Black-American entertainers.

When Millz brought up Ghanian artist Black Sherif and brought up how impressed she was with his music and stage presence, Akon chimed in response, “… But he’s African.” And, it pretty much goes all downhill from here. (The clip in question is around the 18:44 mark)

“We a little different when it comes to stage presence,” he continues. “In America.. oh yeah, them n*ggas gonna be wobbling, pants hanging half down, bored as hell, half asleep because they high as hell on stage. But Africa… I mean, look at all these YouTube clips of all these kids from Uganda and… these kids are performers, like, so… For us, it comes natural, you know?”

Needless to say, the internet was not kind at all to the singer (who, by the way, was born in St. Louis… but that’s another story). Several folks expressed their feelings on social media, including journalist Van Lathan, who expressed his thoughts on IG.

Lathan is not alone in this stance, as many called Akon to task for belittling the very culture that he profited heavily from. Check out some of the reactions below.

