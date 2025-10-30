Listen Live
Style & Fashion

The Fashion Credits: All The Looks From Denee Benton’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot

Published on October 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

‘Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton had a clear vision for her HelloBeautiful cover shoot. Edgy. That meant leaving Peggy’s eccentric corsets and pettiskirts in the wardrobe closet and stepping into something that felt more like her Brooklyn hipster swag on a sunny Saturday. With gold grills and cowrie shell’s in her box braids, Benton was eager to show off her truer self for this shoot. And stylist Mickey Freeman was up the task, bringing racks of clothing decorated with Moschino, Dior, Gucci and scene-stealing accessories like the sunglasses she dons by Ottolinger.

I was on set to witness Benton embrace not only her edgy side, but her sexy side in a leather body suit with fringe that swayed with each movement. From the moment the crew laid eyes on the bold red trench coat by Namila, we all knew it was the one. Benton was on trend mixing and matching bold prints, leathers, scarves and denim.

MUST READ: Denée Benton: The People’s Princess

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from her HelloBeautiful cover shoot.

The Fashion Credits: All The Looks From Denee Benton’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Coat, Boots: Moschino

Scarf, Shirt: Dior

2. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Coat, Boots: Moschino

Scarf, Shirt: Dior

3. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Coat, Boots: Moschino

Scarf, Shirt: Dior

4. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Coat, Boots: Moschino

Scarf, Shirt: Dior

5. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Coat: Namila

Shoes: Jeffrey Campbell

6. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Coat: Namila

Shoes: Jeffrey Campbell

7. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Coat: Namila

Shoes: Jeffrey Campbell

8. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Coat: Namila

Shoes: Jeffrey Campbell

9. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Coat: Namila

Shoes: Jeffrey Campbell

10. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Full Look: Laruicci

Boots: Brandon Blackwood

11. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Full Look: Laruicci

Boots: Brandon Blackwood

12. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sunglasses: Ottolinger

Full Look: Moschino

Scarf: Dim Mak

13. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sunglasses: Ottolinger

Full Look: Moschino

Scarf: Dim Mak

Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity

Extremely Private Papa Aaron Pierre Opens Up About His Son & Teyana Taylor Swoonship–‘Being A Father Is My Greatest Joy’

News

Trump Tells Americans To Get Over It As He Prepares To Send ‘More Than The National Guard’ Into US Cities

19 Items
Travel

Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

11 Items
Entertainment

Horror Movies Every Black Household Talks About During Spooky Season

Pop Culture

Dictionary.com Announces Its 2025 Word of the Year

Entertainment

OG Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, Joins Final Season Of ‘Bel-Air’

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close