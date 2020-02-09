The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

For most, the Oscars are one of the most exciting evenings in entertainment.
This is the night were great directors, actors, actresses, and films are celebrated and the honor of winning an Academy Award. But let’s not also forget one of the other reasons why we celebrate this night: Oscar fashion on the red carpet!
Despite the fact that this year #OscarsSoWhite is in full effect, we do know that at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, we’re still seeing tons of great looks from our faves including Billy Porter, lead actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae to last year’s winner Regina King to name a few. Take a look at the melanated beauties to hit this coveted Hollywood insider scene.
We will be updating all the Oscar red carpet looks and breaking down trends throughout the night!
Janelle Monae dazzled in a silver hooded ensemble by Ralph Lauren.
Regina King sparkled on the red carpet in a blush pink Versace gown.
Billy Porter slayed in a Giles Deacon Couture gown. He never disappoints!
Tamron Hall was completely FLAWLESS in a black and white Theia Couture gown. Her beaded neckline was perfection.
Ryan Michelle Bathe gave Princess Tiana vibes in a strapless green and bronze printed gown.
Blac Chyna gave us glam looks in a Dona Matoshi gown with a high thigh slit.
Zazie Beetz looked edgy in a custom Thom Browne bustier and matching skirt.
Robin Roberts looked stunning in a green, sparkly, single-shoulder gown.
Spike Lee posed with his lovely wife in a Lakers inspired suit that paid homage to Kobe Bryant.
Maya Rudolph went for a more casual look in a sequins Valentino SS20 RTW dress.