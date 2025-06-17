The Best of #BirthdayBashATL’s Surprise Pop-Ups!
Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash has cemented its place as a highlight of the hip-hop calendar, consistently delivering unforgettable performances and electrifying surprises. Known for drawing some of the biggest names in the industry, the event has built a reputation for jaw-dropping moments, often featuring surprise appearances by A-list artists that leave the crowd roaring. Celebrating the vibrant heart of hip-hop culture, the show captures the energy and essence of the genre, uniting music lovers for an experience full of excitement, chart-topping hits, and unmatched community vibes.
Take a look at some of the amazing surprise guests that have graced the Birthday Bash stage over the years!
1. Usher
2. Fabo
3. 21 Savage
4. Summer Walker
5. Lil Wayne
6. 2 Chainz
7. Anycia
8. T.I.
9. Sexyy Red
10. Cardi B (and her baby bump!)
11. Nicki Minaj
12. Drake
13. Wale
The Best of #BirthdayBashATL’s Surprise Pop-Ups! was originally published on hotspotatl.com