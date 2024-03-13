Birthdays

Jack Harlow, 26

Coco Gauff, 20

Tristan Thompson, 33

Common, 52

Terrence Blanchard, 62

William H. Macy, 74 (Frank on Shameless)

REMEMBERING

Kevin Samuels (1965-2022)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Eric Mays’ Legacy in Trouble & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. The Clock is Ticking on TikTok Source:Getty The Clock is Ticking on TikTok What You Need to Know: Millions of Americans use the social media application TikTok. The video sharing app that once only allowed users to lip-synch songs has grown in usage and in ways that is used by hundreds of millions of users on a daily basis. This expansion now concerns lawmakers as to how information is shared and gathered, especially by the Chinese company that owns TikTok, ByteDance, and by association, the Chinese government. Thousands of American “TikTokkers” are begging U.S. lawmakers to stop a bill that could shut down the app nationwide. The app could be blocked from being sold on the App Store on cellphones. A bipartisan bill, introduced by Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Republican Representative Mike Gallagher, calls upon TikTok to “sever itself completely from its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a potential ban from mobile app stores and web hosting services.”

2. Eric Mays’ Legacy Locked in Legal Battles Source:Getty Eric Mays’ Legacy Locked in Legal Battles WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: In the wake of Flint City Councilman Eric Mays’s passing, his only child, Eric HaKeem Deontaye Mays, has filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging that officials are withholding crucial information regarding a $75,000 life insurance policy naming him as the beneficiary. According to court filings, Mays’ son filed the lawsuit in Genesee Circuit Court Friday, March 8, seeking an affirmative injunction to compel the city to provide a copy of the policy within 48 hours. The lawsuit asserts that the life insurance policy was active at the time of the councilman’s intestate death on February 24. The lawsuit names Flint Human Resources Director Eddie Smith, City Attorney William Kim, and Mayor Sheldon Neeley, among others, as defendants. In response, the city contends that Mays never designated a beneficiary for the policy, stating that, per Flint’s benefit policies, the policy is payable to the employee’s estate in the absence of such designation.



3. Life’s Essential 8™ – How to Be More Active Source:Getty Life’s Essential 8™ – How to Be More Active What You Need to Know: Move More

Adults should get a weekly total of at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity OR 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity or a combination of both, spread throughout the week. Be Strong: Include muscle-strengthening activity (like resistance or weight training) at least twice a week.

Add Intensity: Increase time, distance, amount or effort for more benefits.

Sit Less: Get up and move throughout the day. Kids and teens should get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day, including play and structured activities.

4. Historic Settlement Achieved with Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” Law Source:Getty Historic Settlement Achieved with Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” Law WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: Finally, some good news coming from Florida. A settlement was reached with the Florida State Board of Education, Florida Department of Education and various school districts to dismantle one of the most harmful anti LGBTQ+ laws in our nation. The plaintiffs included a group of students, parents, educators and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations. According to the New York Times, the settlement says that students and teachers are allowed to talk about sexual identity and gender orientation in public schools, as long as it is not part of formal classroom instruction.