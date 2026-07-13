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CASSIUS Gems: 23 Age-Defying Seductive Photos Of Sofía Vergara

Published on July 12, 2026

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The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 30 Jan 2016
Source: WWD / Getty

One of the most beloved TV moms of late celebrates a birthday today.

Sofía Vergara plays Gloria, the wife of legendary TV actor Ed O’Neil in Modern Family, turns 54. The Colombia actress was beloved on the long-running show but actually made her debut stateside years before.

First, she was discovered by a photographer on a beach in Colombia and quickly began racking up modeling gigs, with her first being a Pepsi commercial that aired in Latin America. She moved to the States and settled in Miami, Florida, in the late 1990s.

After moving, she starred as singer/actor Tyrese’s love interest in 2005’s Four Brothers and also had roles in Meet the Browns, Madea Goes to Jail, and several voice-over roles.

But her most famous role came with Modern Family’s debut in 2009, for which she was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and eleven Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Now, she finds herself as the host of America’s Got Talent, where she doesn’t hesitate to show off her fire dresses alongside supermodel Heidi Klum while both defy what it means to be 50.

She spoke to Net-a-Porter about aging back in 2016, admitting that she wasn’t looking forward to it.

“Watching myself age on screen is awful!” she said. “There is nothing more disturbing than watching an episode of Modern Family from the first season, then one from seven years later.

However, she doesn’t consider herself old, and with age comes a new era of attractiveness, admitting, “You have to accept that you can look beautiful but in a different way.”

She also gave a sneak peek into what it takes to get her lauded curves into a dress, adding, “I know my body: it’s very voluptuous and I’ve got the boobs of a stripper. They’re a 32DDD and because they’re real, they’re everywhere, so I need my dresses to have structure – and under armour. There is so much going on under my dresses that I bleed at the end of award ceremonies.”

The actress wasn’t really trending again for celebrating International Bikini Day by posting a short video of herself waving while wearing a skimpy bikini.

Check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below in honor of her birthday.

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CASSIUS Gems: 23 Age-Defying Seductive Photos Of Sofía Vergara was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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