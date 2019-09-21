‘Sis, Are You OK?’ Folks Have Questions About Slick Woods’ Savage x Fenty Runway Walk

After Savage x Fenty’s show aired on Amazon Prime on Thursday, folks praised Rihanna for putting together one of the best lingerie fashion shows to date. Meanwhile, the same cannot be said for model Slick Woods’ performance.

Her runway walk is…well, not anything near as iconic or as polished as Naomi Campbell’s…and folks took notice.

Joe Mama (@mmmmfries) took to Twitter to call out the reality star for her less than stellar presence on RiRi’s runway, accusing her of lowering the bar with her less than exciting strut.

y’all gon say i’m a hater but idc. they let just any ol body with any ol walk – walk in fashion week ; every year the bar drops lower and lower.. pic.twitter.com/ubRIgbNZOX — Joe Mama (@mmmmfries) September 18, 2019

Listen…it’s not graceful, but in fairness, not every model has the “perfect walk,” and Slick has come under some unfair criticism for her gap, her aesthetic and her afro in ways that many less talented and less attractive white models have not. That, and last year, Slick was literally was in labor while walking the Savage show and everyone thought she was the baaaaadest.

But now she’s not worthy?

So really going on? Here’s what Black Twitter had to say, and trust, they are polarized on this issue:

