Rudy Gobert Reportedly Dumped Pregnant Girlfriend Once NBA Playoffs Began, Social Media Blames Anthony Edwards’ Influence

The Minnesota Timberwolves just sent the Golden State Warriors home, and despite their success in the Western Conference Semifinals, one of the team's star players is having some trouble at home.

TMZ Sports reports that at the beginning of the playoffs, Rudy Gobert kicked his pregnant girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, and their 1-year-old son out of his home.

ut Bonilla’s side says things changed when she revealed she was pregnant with their second child.

Like Gobert, Bonilla is originally from France and was hoping to move back home after the split, but Gobert wants to wait until the season is over to discuss custody details.

“We’re told Gobert has lawyered up and his reps have applied pressure to ensure she stays in Minnesota,” writes TMZ.

Both parties have since spoken on the rift, with Bonilla taking to her Instagram Stories during what she calls one of the

“most painful times in my life,” and at one time, thought Gobert was the love of her life.

“I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship,” she wrote. “Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children. I have NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children.”

The family was seen together publicly as recently as the Wolves’ last regular home season game against the Utah Jazz, bShe ends the message by saying that as a mom, she’s prioritizing her health and thanks her followers for “respecting my privacy during this challenging time.” For his side of things, Gobert calls the story’s details “inaccurate,” only confirming that they did break up, but he plans to “keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about.” Gobert’s primary focus now is the NBA playoffs, as he prepares to face off against the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets series to hopefully represent the Western Conference in the Finals.