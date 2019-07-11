Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS [PHOTOS]

The annual ESPY awards are about highlighting the best and brightest in sports, but the fashion never disappoints. Our favorite athletes and celebrity couples didn’t disappoint this year (including Odell Beckham Jr. who debuted a new look). From Ciara and Russell Wilson to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, check out the finest from the carpet…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Ciara attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Gabrielle Union attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Saquon Barkley attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

THE 2019 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE – The world's best athletes and biggest stars will join host Tracy Morgan for "The 2019 ESPYS presented by Capital One."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Usher attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Usher and Odell Beckham Jr. attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Tyron Woodley attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

