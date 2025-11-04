Red Carpet Gallery: See The Celebrity Looks We Can’t Stop Talking About From The 2025 LACMA Gala

Eyes turned to LA this weekend as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art held its annual Art+Fashion gala. Presented by Gucci, it’s becoming one of Hollywood’s most stylish nights with a little less pressure. Serving a look is still the goal – it always is – but at LACMA, you can take a few more chances and be more relaxed. Each year, we look forward to seeing what our favorite celebrities will wear to LACMA.

And this year, they did not disappoint. Not only did Kerry Washington take a fashion risk – according to critics – but she did so in a way that made perfect sense. Ms. Kerry did not play it safe, merging colors, tailoring, luxury designer, and a little whimsy.

So, let’s get into the details.

Kerry Washington’s Fearless Thom Browne Moment

Kerry Washington glided confidently in front of event cameras. The Scandal actress wore a bold, layered, and totally unexpected Thom Browne gown.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The top of the garment combined soft pink and emerald satin with an asymmetrical sleeve that instantly turned heads. The skirt, made of bias-cut panels of plaid and stripes, flared with every step – mixing patterns like only Kerry can. It was equal parts statement and sophistication, the kind of fashion risk that reminds you why she’s that girl.

Her sleek updo, smoky eyes, and nude lip kept things clean and modern. Kerry didn’t need extra glam. Her dress did all the talking

Queen Latifah’s Soft Gold & Pink Gown

Queen Latifah was another star who had us captivated on the LACMA carpet. She was super regal, serving quiet luxury with major impact. Her blush gown flowed beautifully, draping effortlessly across her frame. The fabric had a soft sheen that made her glow under the lights, while gold 3D appliqués shimmered across the bodice like sunlight.

She completed the look with a piece from one of fashion’s hottest Black designers, Brandon Blackwood. Queen Latifah chose the popular gold metallic mini trunk. Gold hoops that framed her face perfectly.

Her hair was slicked back in a low pony, and her makeup glowed in warm tones that matched her iconic energy.

Gallery: See The Celeb Looks We Can’t Stop Talking About From The LACMA Gala

Keep scrolling to see who else played with fashion at the LACMA gala. We spotted Angela Bassett, Cynthia Bailey, Ryan Destiny and more.

Red Carpet Gallery: See The Celebrity Looks We Can’t Stop Talking About From The 2025 LACMA Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ryan Destiny In White Cult Gaia Source:Getty Ryan Destiny served the girls in a white halter gown with a high slit and gold accent detail. She brought angelic energy and goddess vibes with just the right amount of heat. And the white fabric on her melanin was perfection and proof of why some of us continue to have a love affair with white. 2. Ava DuVernay In Rodarte – Flowing & Glowing Source:Getty Ava DuVernay looked ethereal in a soft lavender/grey gown with delicate ruffle hems and a floral choker accent. It was elegant, flowy, and completely her vibe. Ava has mastered classic, sophisticated elegance that just looks good every time. 3. Angela Bassett Gives Gucci Chartreuse Fringe Drama Source:Getty Angela Bassett lit up the carpet in a sequin-fringe gown that shimmered from every angle. The queen of red carpet elegance proved – once again – that she never misses. 4. Cynthia Erivo In Sultry “Seeing” Schiaparelli Source:Getty Cynthia Erivo delivered pure drama in a crystal-embroidered gown with sculptural sleeves and a tulle train. Did you see the encrusted eyes throughout the dreess? From the detailing to the pose – she owned every inch of that carpet. 5. Cynthia Bailey In A Velvet Power Suit Source:Getty Cynthia Bailey flipped the script, ditching a dress for a suit moment. The Real Housewife and supermodel arrived in a sleek black velvet suit styled with a white shirt and tie. Cynthia looked trendy and chic, while timeless. 6. Doja Cat Ooozes Pin Up Vibes In Retro Gold Gucci Glam Source:Getty Doja Cat channeled old Hollywood with a modern twist in this Gucci orange-gold sequin gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. It was bold, radiant, and pure main-character energy. 7. Quinta Brunson Makes A Classic Black Statement Source:Getty Quinta Brunson gave us a timeless slay. The Abbott Elementary creator slayed in a sleek Galvan London black gown with a deep neckline and gold hardware detail. Add in her signature pixie, and she kept it simple, chic, and oh-so-grown-woman fine.