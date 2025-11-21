Listen Live
Patrick Beverley’s Lawyer Denies Sister’s Assault Claims As Social Media Cancels Him

Published on November 21, 2025

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Patrick Beverley is getting a lot of blowback right now for allegedly assaulting his sister.

But now his attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, is warning not to believe the violent police filings describing the familial altercation.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Quinones-Hollins paints her client as a “provider” and “protector.”

“Patrick is not a violent man and was not violent that night,” she said. “In fact, he was very respectful with the authorities that night and encouraged others to do the same.”

Quinones-Hollins says Beverley “has always looked out for their wellbeing and will continue to do so,” confidently adding that she has “every expectation that when all the facts are in, Patrick will be cleared of these charges.”

The statement comes after police learned of a confrontation between Beverley and his sister, which began when she snuck out of the house to see her boyfriend in a park near her Texas home.

When she arrived back home, her mother was awake and told her to call her boyfriend to come pick her up. When he returned, Beverley had arrived as well and began yelling at his sister for her behavior.

That’s when his sister claims Beverley “grabbed her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground, by having her feet come up from the floor.” She alleges it left her unable to breathe for “20 to 30 seconds” before he then slammed her against a wall, then laid her on the couch and punched her “approximately one time on her left eye with a closed fist.”

After the alleged assault, it was her boyfriend who called the police.

Beverley has denounced the violent report, writing on X, “Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well, Luv❤️🙏🏾” as the drama continues to snowball.

See the ongoing reaction to the fallout surrounding the former NBA player below.

Patrick Beverley’s Lawyer Denies Sister’s Assault Claims As Social Media Cancels Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com

