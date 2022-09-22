Don’t Fumble The Bag: Our Favorite Photos Of Nia Long

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When in comes to actresses, better yet when it comes to women in the music industry in general, there are very few who garner the love and affection that beautiful Nia Long does from the culture. She is known best known for her roles in classic films such asand the Big Momma’s House series. She also starred on the legendary sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

On top of her amazing talent, the world has always been in awe of her beauty. The phrase “Black don’t crack” comes to mind when you think of the 51 year-old Los Angeles (by way of New York City) native. Any man would love the privilege to be able to call her their woman. Since about 2010, Boston Celtic head coach Ime Udoka has been able to stake the claim. The two had a child together in 2011 and although they still aren’t married now, they were engaged in 2015.

The couple has been hevaily in news over the past 24 hours due to Udoka’s behavior. The former NBA player and assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs is facing punishment for having a consensual affair with a female staff member. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that his suspension may be “significant,” with the possibility that Udoka misses the entire 2022-23 season.

As soon as these reports came out, the internet quickly did what it does and the chatter began. Some people commented on how insane it was that someone could go to the NBA Finals in their first season as a head coach and possibly lose their job later that same summer. Others noted the fact that this story was getting more publicity than Brett Favre stealing federal government money (very valid point by the way). Another thing that definitely didn’t go under the radar was the fact that Udoka had potentially lost out on an all time baddie. Before you know it, “Fumbling Nia Long” was a trending topic on Twitter.

With Nia Long trending, it seemed like the perfect time to remind the world of her undeniable beauty. Enjoy a gallery of some of our favorite photos of the Queen.

Don’t Fumble The Bag: Our Favorite Photos Of Nia Long was originally published on globalgrind.com