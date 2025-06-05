Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

New York Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau, Social Media Shocked

Published on June 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Veteran coach Tom Thibodeau guided the New York Knicks to their most successful season—and the most basketball relevance in 25 years —but clearly that wasn’t enough.
Just days after losing to their heated Indiana Pacers rivals, ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that Thibodeau has been fired from his job as the Knicks’ head coach.

Related Stories

Thibs coached the team for five seasons, four of which led to playoff appearances. He also led them to consecutive 50-win seasons for the first time since the 1990s. Team president Leon Rose addressed the move via a press release, claiming he thinks it’s the best move for the team to win a championship during this Jalen Brunson-led window of opportunity.
“Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans. This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we’ve decided to move in another direction,” he begins.  He continued, saluting Thibodeau for his job at the helm, which also earned him Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 season, despite a 41-31 record. “We can’t thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach. He led us not only with class and professionalism for the past five seasons, but also to tremendous success on the court with four playoff berths and four playoff series victories,” the statement reads. “Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be a part of our Knicks family and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future.”
Thibodeau has always been criticized for playing his starters hard in the regular season and not utilizing the depth of his bench, which would provide them with the experience they need during deep playoff runs. Still, his players always had his back, and Brunson even scoffed at a reporter who asked if Thibs was an NBA Finals-worthy coach after the Eastern Conference Finals loss. Fans are shocked at the firing, given the Knicks’ steady rise over the last five years. See the reactions below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

New York Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau, Social Media Shocked was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Trending
Celebrity  |  Davonta Herring

Mary J. Blige Explains THOSE ‘Tired’ Tour Memes, Says She Was Executing Exhausted 8-Counts In The Dancery

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘Yanked!’ — Jackée Harry Opens Up About Her Deep Plane Facelift And Reclaiming Beauty After 60

41 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Former NFL Players That Became NFL Head Coaches

Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Sail to the Motherland: Carnival Launches Historic Cruises to Africa

Pop Culture  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close