Listen Live
Food & Drink

We’ve Got Pasta At Home: Celebrate National Pasta Day With These Homemade Recipes

Published on October 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

pasta

Source: Karen Clark / Radio One Digital

 

There’s nothing quite like a comforting bowl of homemade pasta — simple ingredients, rich flavors, and endless creativity. Whether you’re craving something creamy, spicy, or packed with fresh veggies, you can easily whip up a restaurant-worthy dish right in your kitchen. With the right combination of sauce, seasoning, and a few fresh herbs, you can turn an ordinary meal into something truly special without ever leaving home.

We’ve Got Pasta At Home: Celebrate National Pasta Day With These Homemade Recipes  was originally published on majic945.com

1. chicken and shrimp pasta W broccoli

2. King Krab scampi pasta

3. vodka pasta (without the vodka)

4. Spicy Vodka Pasta With Chicken Parm

5. Tuscan Tortellini Pasta

6. Rasta Pasta

7. Onion pasta

8. Chicken bacon ranch

9. One Pan Creamy Tomato Spinach Pasta

10. Rotel Chicken Pasta

11. Spicy Sausage Rigatoni

12. Creamy Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

13. Crispy chicken pasta

14. Carbonara

15. Creamy Chicken Stuffed Pasta Shell

16. Chicken & Bacon chipotle Alfredo

17. Cajun Chicken Pasta

18. Baked Feta Pasta

19. Baked Ziti

20. Lobsta Pasta

21. Cajun Spaghetti

22. Philly cheesesteak pasta

23. Cajun Creole Pasta

24. Chili Garlic Pasta

25. Tomato pasta

26. Spinach Dip pasta

27. Viral TikTok spaghetti

Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

10 Sexiest Black Victoria’s Secret Angels Over The Years

27 Items
Pop Culture

Celebs We’ve Lost From Pancreatic Cancer

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

US-SEAN COMBS-VODKA
0:27
Entertainment

Diddy’s Release Could Happen in 48 Hours If Trump Signs His Pardon

Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

10 Items
News

Allegedly Leaked Racist Group Chat Highlights Where Some Young Republicans Minds Are

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close