These Brands Support Pride Month
More Than Just Merch: 5 Brands That Stand With Pride
Brands That Get Pride MonthIn recent years, brands have joined the celebration by releasing Pride-themed products, partnering with queer artists, and donating a portion of proceeds to LGBTQ+ organizations. These efforts, when done with sincerity and transparency, can raise awareness, foster representation, and provide support to grassroots initiatives. From limited-edition packaging to bold collaborations with queer artists and creatives, companies are using their platforms to amplify the voices and visibility of the LGBTQ+ community. These offerings are more than just colorful aesthetics—they’re reflections of identity, resilience, and joy. When done right, these Pride-themed products not only allow consumers to express themselves but also create opportunities for education, dialogue, and allyship. Jump in below to discover the brands whose Pride collections go beyond the surface. Whether it’s fashion, food, beauty, or beverages, these brands are reminding us that Pride isn’t just a marketing moment—it’s a movement. Remember, buying the merch is cute—but standing up, speaking out, and showing up year-round is real pride.
1. Converse
Converse is showing its love for the LGBTQ+ community with a high-top Chuck that features splashes of rainbow colors on the outer and bottom part of the shoe and a bold message embedded in the tongue that reads, “Proud to Be.”
2. Akira
The popular clothing brand Akira is showing support for the Queer community with their vibrant Pride Month collection, “Working on My Aura.” The fun collection consists of vibrant ensembles that inspire you to shine your light and live unapologetically in your truth.
3. Levi
Levi is encouraging its patrons to come together to create safe spaces for our LGBTQ+ community through style. In addition to this collection, Levi makes an annual donation of $100,000 to Outright International, a global organization dedicated to advancing human rights for LGBTQIA+ individuals worldwide.
4. OPI
You can’t spell Pride without some bomb nails! OPI is down for the cause with a spunky collection that encourages its customers to “rock the rainbow.”
5. Kiehl's
Kiehl’s is supporting the LGBTQ+ community with their “Love Letters” campaign—an initiative designed to create safe physical and emotional spaces where individuals can honor others through letters that have made them feel seen.
More Than Just Merch: 5 Brands That Stand With Pride was originally published on hellobeautiful.com