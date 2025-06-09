More Than Just Merch: 5 Brands That Stand With Pride

Every June, brands across industries roll out rainbow-hued collections and campaigns in recognition of Pride Month. While some efforts may be merely for show, others aim to authentically celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community through intentional product design, storytelling, and reinvestment in queer-led organizations.

Pride Month, celebrated every June, honors the LGBTQ+ community and commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City—a pivotal moment in the fight for queer liberation and civil rights. What began as a protest against police brutality and discrimination has since evolved into a month-long celebration of identity, resistance, and progress. Pride is both a joyful expression of love and selfhood and a continued call for equity, justice, and protection for LGBTQ+ people around the world.

Brands That Get Pride Month

In recent years, brands have joined the celebration by releasing Pride-themed products, partnering with queer artists, and donating a portion of proceeds to LGBTQ+ organizations. These efforts, when done with sincerity and transparency, can raise awareness, foster representation, and provide support to grassroots initiatives.

From limited-edition packaging to bold collaborations with queer artists and creatives, companies are using their platforms to amplify the voices and visibility of the LGBTQ+ community. These offerings are more than just colorful aesthetics—they’re reflections of identity, resilience, and joy. When done right, these Pride-themed products not only allow consumers to express themselves but also create opportunities for education, dialogue, and allyship.

Jump in below to discover the brands whose Pride collections go beyond the surface. Whether it’s fashion, food, beauty, or beverages, these brands are reminding us that Pride isn’t just a marketing moment—it’s a movement. Remember, buying the merch is cute—but standing up, speaking out, and showing up year-round is real pride.