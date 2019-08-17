Black-ish star Marsai Martin is not just a boss on and behind the screen, but she’s one in these fashion streets. The 15-year-old is growing up and so is her style. She’s basically the flyest.

Thanks to her stylist Jason Rembert, the Little actress and producer has been killing the red carpet drenched in designers such as Miri Couture, Kate Spade, Viktor & Rolf and Pantora Mini to name a few. Then, there’s her own Instagram, where Marsai is giving us SERIOUS range from innovative eye makeup to graphic tees (we love the Nipsey Hussle one) to her neon green pumps.

Baby girl’s fashion has evolved!

So to celebrate our pint-sized queen, scroll through these pics of the 15-year-old serving up all the lewks!

Fashion Files: Marsai Martin Is The Flyest 15-Year-Old We Know! [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com