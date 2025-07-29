Listen Live
LL Cool J, Ice Cube, & Toni Braxton Close Out Cincinnati Music Fest

LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Toni Braxton & Rev. Run Close Out Cincinnati Music Fest

Published on July 29, 2025

The Cincinnati Music Festival returned with all the flavor, funk, and surprises fans have come to expect—and maybe even a little more this year.

Saturday night’s finale at Paycor Stadium brought the heat in more ways than one. The crowd braved the high temperatures and packed the venue with sealed water bottles and ponchos in tow, just in case the weather turned. And it did.

But not before a full lineup of R&B and hip-hop royalty hit the stage.

The legendary Bar-Kays kicked off the evening, bringing their funky Memphis soul and crowd-pleasing classic “Soul Finger” to life. They proved they were still “Too Hot to Stop,” and the audience clearly agreed.

Then came 112, who rolled back the clock to the golden era of ‘90s R&B. The crowd swayed and sang along to the group’s timeless hits, and the vibe shifted from romantic nostalgia to emotional tribute when they honored the Notorious B.I.G. with a special moment that had fans cheering in remembrance.

Next up, Lucky Daye added a modern twist to the evening. With his smooth voice and effortless stage presence, he blended neo-soul grooves with fresh energy that gave younger fans a reason to dance and older fans a reason to lean in.

Toni Braxton followed, bringing her sultry vocals and commanding presence to the spotlight. Whether she was belting out power ballads or soft R&B classics, she had the entire stadium in a trance. Her performance was a reminder of why she remains one of the most respected vocalists in the game.

But the most unpredictable part of the night came with LL Cool J’s set. The rap icon stormed the stage with throwbacks like “Rock the Bells” and “Doin’ It,” rocking a yellow, bedazzled ski mask. Just as he had the crowd fired up, a severe weather alert hit. LL stopped mid-set, telling fans, “There’s a lightning order, so we gotta stop.” A voice over the intercom followed, calmly guiding fans to safety inside the stadium concourse.

After a short delay, the skies cleared—and LL Cool J came back stronger. But this time, he brought a surprise: Rev. Run of Run-DMC.

The stadium erupted.

The two New York legends lit up the stage with a joint performance of “Rock Box” and “It’s Tricky,” reminding everyone how deep hip-hop roots run. Rev. Run paused to share a throwback photo on the big screen of him and LL from 1986, saying, “Look at that. I’m about 19 years old.” The moment felt like a reunion, a time capsule, and a celebration of legacy all at once.

“I love you, boy,” LL said, hugging Rev. Run as the crowd roared.

It was a night of weather delays, unexpected guests, and emotional highs. A special tribute to the legendary Frankie Beverly added even more heart to the evening, closing out the 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival with warmth, joy, and gratitude for the artists who shaped generations of music lovers.

Related Tags

Cincinnati Music Festival
