Lizzo & Cardi B Channels The Muses On “Rumors” & Twitter Is Loving It

Lizzo and Cardi B may easily be the queens of the bad b*tch anthem and a new pairing between the two powerhouses proves that our assessment of their abilities is correct. On Lizzo’s new track “Rumors,” she’s joined by her Bronx homegirl and the pair represent like the goddesses they are on the new video and track.

The cost of fame is the raining down of gossipy chat and both Lizzo and Cardi B have been the targets of such chatter despite how great they’ve been as musical artists. Leaning into the joke, Lizzo and Cardi both joined each other on a video chat where they teased the record, including the concept of the track.

The video for “Rumors” is directed by Tani Muino, and features the Truth Hurts star as a golden Greek goddess. Cardi is also aglow with her prominent baby bump on display in the playful visual. Fans on Twitter are saying that the pair are actually channeling the Muses from Disney’s 1997 film Hercules. Now we can’t unsee it.

It’s been around two years since Lizzo’s dropped new music although she still has maintained a visible presence via social media and keeping up with her fans. It isn’t known what Lizzo is gearing up for in connection with releasing new music, but she’s been teasing tracks via Instagram Live since 2020 and has reportedly said she’s been working alongside producer Mark Ronson.

Cardi B is another highly anticipated artist who seems to create a frenzy both on the charts and via social media but she’s currently expecting and that undoubtedly has her priority although it’s obvious she still has a lot of music left inside her.

The reactions to “Rumors” have been glowing and we’ve got them listed out below. Check out the video while you’re at it.

