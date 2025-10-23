Listen Live
LeBron James’ Business Partner Maverick Carter Reportedly Abandons $5B Deal To Launch WNBA Rival

Published on October 23, 2025

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty

LeBron James has been racking up accolades on the court, just as easily as his business portfolio has grown thanks to business partner and childhood friend Maverick Carter.

But now, Carter is taking a step back from a $5 billion venture that was set to compete as a rival league to NBA Europe.

When news spread earlier this year that James would tangentially be part of heading up a new league, it generated added interest, but LeBron whisperer Brian Windhorst says his cohorts are no longer involved in the Saudi-backed venture.

“Last week, Carter confirmed to ESPN he had left the venture, which calls itself Project B and its representatives said in media interviews it is now focusing on starting a women’s basketball league to rival the WNBA,” Windy reports.

Rich Paul clarifies to ESPN that James was never directly participating in the new league, while NBA commissioner Adam Silver would only say that while he’s not paying attention to the personnel happenings, he thinks “Competition is good. It keeps everyone on their toes.”

As Windhorst writes, other esteemed members of the NBA community have no problem controversially cozying up to the Saudis, including James Dolan, Derrick Rose, and Patrick Ewing as the NBA finalizes a deal that brings preseason games to Abu Dhabi every year.

He adds that a number of NBA stalwarts, including “player agents, current and former league executives and support staffers” who were recruited and required to sign NDAs.

Now that Paul has switched his focus to a women’s league he’ll certainly be in less crowded competitive waters.

The WNBA is going through an identity crisis as the league is finally getting the attention it deserved with top tier talents and a lucrative media rights deal, but commissioner Cathy Engelbert may be on her way out after not seeing eye to eye with the league’s brightest.

It was evident that women’s basketball fans (and players) are looking for some alternative especially with how successful Unrivaled has been and how many WNBA players took part.

Social media isn’t too excited, though. See the reactions below.

