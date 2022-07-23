Kid Cudi Hit By Objects During Rolling Loud Miami Set, Exits Stage

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi is one of the most beloved entertainers in Hip-Hop and beyond but he endured some unfair treatment on Friday (July 22) at the hands of rowdy fans. After some show attendees began flinging items at Cudi’s direction during his Rolling Loud Miami , he walked off amid a chorus of boos and the news spread quickly on Twitter.

Kid Cudi was a late addition to the Rolling Loud Miami lineup after past collaborator Ye aka Kanye West dropped out of his headlining set. Despite Cudder’s strong fanbase and the like, the Cleveland star was met with disdain by the crowd and video evidence of the harrowing incident displayed that the moment was a jarring one for him.

Adding to this terrible moment for Kid Cudi, Ye actually showed up to Rolling Loud Miami after Lil Durk brought out his fellow Chicagoan during his set in a surprise turn of events. Some fans on Twitter noted that Ye, despite their issues, performed a song that featured Cudi on the chorus.

To Kid Cudi’s credit, he tried to calm down the crowd and issued a stern warning that if he was hit with another bottle that he’d leave. One more bottle was flung and that was the final straw. The individual who threw the last of the bottles apparently took to Twitter and copped to lining the object. If the Twitter user’s statement is true, it appears that fans were upset that Ye was replaced as a headliner with Cudi.

On Twitter, many are noting that Kid Cudi has struggled mightily with mental health issues and tends to be very gracious with fans online. As a result, most are saying that Cudi didn’t deserve what happened to him.

We’ve got a number of reactions from Twitter below.

