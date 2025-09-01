Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Earlier this summer, Deion Sanders’ announcement of his successful fight against bladder cancer was accompanied by an unexpected update to his dating life when Karrueche was spotted by his side.

Neither of them spoke about it or left any clever clues on social media until Karrueche recently sat down with What’s Next with J. Ryan, alongside Christina Milian.

Ryan jokingly asks her if she’s dating anyone right now, and notices that she’s suddenly taken an interest in football.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She coyly responds that she’s dating, but the host presses her for info, which prompts her to say that, given her dating history, she’s more selective with her potential boyfriends and refuses to be part of something where she’s not having a good time.

“If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it,” she continued. “I’m at a point in my life like I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I did this. I did that. Young, old. So, if I wasn’t happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time. I don’t have the time for it. I’d rather be at home. I’m in a good place.”

Back in July, while in the hospital speaking with doctors about undergoing a procedure, the vlog camera panned to Karrueche, who was sitting in on the appointment with him, which suggested the two were now dating.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer. He is having his bladder removed,” she said through tears during the appointment, while another clip showed her holding his hands after the surgery.

Karrueche avoided specifically mentioning Sanders by name, and he was even less forthcoming when asked about the potential relationship.

During an appearance on Asante Samuel’s podcast, Say What Needs To Be Said, the topic came up when Samuel said, “Everyone saw Karrueche Tran by your side during your hospital visit. Everyone want to know what that friendship is.”

Sanders wasn’t going for it and hilariously ducked the interrogation.

“Hey, hey! We got a bad connection. I can’t hear you!” he said while mimicking static noises and then ending the call.

See how social media is reacting to Karrueche’s confirmation-but-not-confirmation of her new relationship below.

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11.