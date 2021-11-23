And the nominations are in. If you’ve listened to popular Hip-Hop over the past year, the list of 2022 Grammy nominees should come as no surprise. In addition to Grammy familiars such as Drake, Kanye West, Nas and J. Cole, newer acts like Baby Keem and Saweetie were also recognized by the record industry.
Jay-Z found his way onto the list as well. His guest appearance with Nas on DMX‘s “Bath Salts” and Kanye’s DONDA album took his stats to a whole new level. The Tidal CEO is now the most nominated artist in grammy history with a grand total of 83 nominations.
Of course, success runs in the family. His wife Beyonce set a record herself, when, at the 2021 Grammys Queen Bey became the most-nominated woman and the most-awarded singer in Grammys history.
Next year’s ceremony will also mark a few changes: Earlier this year, the institution announced a decision to stop the secret-committee nominations in its four main categories and created two new awards for Música Urbana Album and Global Music Performance. The ceremony is also being produced with an inclusion rider for the first time after expanding its voting pool to include more voters from “traditionally underrepresented groups.”
Check out a full list of nominees from the Hip-Hop category below.
Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Drake & DMX Among 2022 Grammy Nominees was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
1. Best Rap PerformanceSource:Getty
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
2. Best Rap AlbumSource:PUMA
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
3. Best Melodic Rap PerformanceSource:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital
J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat – Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane
4. Best Rap SongSource:Jonathan Mannion
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
5. Record of the YearSource:Columbia Records
ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
6. Album of the YearSource:Getty
We Are – Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
7. Song of the YearSource:Columbia Records
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
8. Best New ArtistSource:Photos Courtesy of Samsung and Billboard
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie