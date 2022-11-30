Kanye West To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K A Month In Child Support, Twitter Clowns Him With “Gold Digger” Lyrics

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

but another hallmark of their relationship has been reached.

The two celebs share 4 children together –North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm– and now Ye will have to pay a massive monthly bill in child support. According to CNN, Ye will have to cough up $200,000 a month which adds up to $2.4 million a year.

Kardashian filed for a divorce back in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences after getting married back in 2014.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Kardashian spoke about the separation.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” she told the magazine. “And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy.”

In September, Ye took ownership of how he’s treated Kim, and even offered an apology as the two learned to co-parent civilly.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” West told Good Morning America. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

Kim and Kanye have both moved on since the split, as Kim dated Pete Davidson and Kanye has bounced from Julia Fox to being linked to models like Juliana Nalu and Candice Swanepoel.

But once the news of Ye paying child support hit social media, his lyrics from “Gold Digger” rang true.

“Eighteen years, eighteen years. She got one of your kids, got you for eighteen years,” he confidently rapped back in 2005.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the irony in Ye’s lyrics almost 20 years later:

