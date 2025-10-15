Kamala Harris Claps Back At Gaza Protesters While On Book Tour

Kamala Harris has had enough. The former vice-president was on a book tour in Washington, D.C. for her campaign memoir 107 Days over the weekend. At each stop on her book tour, which has featured hosts like podcaster Kara Swisher, University of South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and social media commentator Lynae Vanee, she’s also contended with protesters opposing her stance on the Gaza conflict.

Harris handled most of the protests with ease, saying that the situation was heartbreaking. But at Warner Theater in D.C., the normally composed politician finally had enough. During her second show, a protester in the crowd yelled, “Kamala Harris, your legacy is genocide!”

Dressed in a green pantsuit, Harris stood up and said, “I am not the president of the United States. Why don’t you go to the White Houae and talk to him?”

Her response was met with applause from the sold-out crowd.

Harris has faced protesters at multiple stops on her book tour, including in New York and Chicago. As vice president, she had no direct authority over the conflict. President Biden continued the long-standing U.S. policy of supplying Israel with weapons and bombs—arms that have been used in numerous conflicts, including the recent war in Gaza, which has since reached another cease-fire.

In the book, Harris details the behind-the-scenes challenges of running an abbreviated campaign in 2024, after Biden decided not to run for reelection. She says that she had little time to tell her story independently of his and that members of the Biden team undermined her efforts.

While Harris has been cagey about whether she will ever run for any office again, much less the presidency, Swisher was able to get somewhat of an answer out of the former vice-president. When directly asked if she would run for the presidency again, she said, “Maybe so, maybe not.”

In D.C., Harris says that one of her major concerns about the current administration is its lack of faith in science.

“I am the daughter of a mother who was a scientist. The goals in her life were to raise me and my sister Maya and to end breast cancer,” Harris said. “When I see what these people are doing now, to deny science and fire scientists, it’s personal for me.”

Swisher asked if the administration’s overall policies were sustainable.





“Can our system of government survive three more years of this?” she asked, referencing all of the things they’ve done to undermine the Constitution, to eliminate diversity initiatives, and demonize immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

Harris says she’s not optimistic.

“I think we can be candid with all the friends here. I don’t know that it won’t get worse before it gets better,” Harris said. “I don’t have the solution for how it stops.”

Will Harris run it back in 2028? I guess we’ll have to see, but see how social media is reacting to her callback below.

