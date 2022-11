Photo Shows Jerry Jones Attending 1950s Desegregation Rally, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The famous Dallas Cowboys owner has been at the helm of the heralded squad for more than 30 years, and it appears he’s got some skeletons in his closet. Before running the Cowboys, Jones was just a kid in Arkansas, and that was the hot topic in his press conference after his Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants. Just a day earlier, an 8,000-word Washington Post feature on his life was published, and it included a photo of him attending a desegregation rally in the 1950s.

Clear as day, a young Jones can be seen among a group of white men with two black men in the center getting interviewed by news crews. The Washington Post confirms that the picture is from Sept. 9, 1957, the same day six Black students were reporting to North Little Rock High School, which Jones attended.

It was just five days after the “Little Rock Nine” when President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent federal troops to safely guard nine Black students as they were going to Little Rock Central High School, which was just four miles from Jones school.

Of course, the black and white photo sparked outrage, so while speaking to the media after the Thanksgiving day game at AT&T Stadium, Jones had to address it.

“That was, gosh, 65 years ago and curious kid, I didn’t know at the time the monumental event that was going on. I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that. I am. That would remind me: Just continue to do everything we can to not have those kind of things happen,” Jones said Thursday night. “Nobody there had any idea, frankly, what was going to take place. I’ve got a habit of sticking this nose in the right place at the wrong time. It is a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way. … I’m not cavalier about it. I’m genuine about it.”

Photo Shows Jerry Jones Attending 1950s Desegregation Rally, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com