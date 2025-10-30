Jaylen Brown Addresses Fake Hairline Rumors & Asks LeBron James For Advice

Hair is a touchy subject for men once those edges start to retreat or there’s a glaring hole in their crown.

That embarrassment is tenfold for those in the public eye, and no one knows that better than Jaylen Brown right now.

The Boston Celtics frontman cut his braids off and is working with the classic low cut this season. The years of tight braids haven’t fared well for him, so it appears he’s been using some darkening products to tighten up the appearance, which has led to some unfortunate outings on the court.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Brown is taking it all in stride and was able to laugh at himself, even having an entire Twitch stream dedicated to his alleged balding, telling fans, “I’m cooked ngl (three facepalm emojis) Tap in.”

He fully leaned into the narrative once the stream began, donning a barber cape as three friends crowded around him to shave his head.

“I blame Boston. Ten years of stress, the media, the championships. Y’all caused this,” he said.

But if there’s one player whose hairline has been ridiculed as fans beg him to go full baldie and enter his Michael Jordan era, it’s LeBron James. So naturally, Brown left James a voicemail asking him to guide him through remedies.

“Code Red. They caught me slippin’,” Brown said. “I need to know, Turkey or no Turkey? And I ain’t talking no cheese sandwich.”

The Turkey reference is about the country being a popular destination for men facing male-pattern baldness to get a hair transplant and regain their confidence (and edges) at a decent price.

One of the most common reasons for hair loss is stress, and to be fair, Brown’s been under a lot of pressure. His team lost in the Eastern Conference finals last year to the rival New York Knicks, and in the process, Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles.

So this season, he’s been the show runner on the court with what’s been a shaky 0-3 start, but he did manage to redeem himself a bit with a 30-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans and a 20-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But it was amid that slow start during a game against the New York Knicks that Brown rubbed his head on OG Anunoby’s jersey, leaving a circular mark, and some damning evidence that he’s getting some hairline assistance. Social media immediately started roasting him, and he proved their point again two days later when he found another victim in a Detroit Pistons game, Ron Holland II, by leaving a black mark on his shoulder.

It’s good to see Brown able to poke fun at himself, see how social media is reacting below.

Jaylen Brown Addresses Fake Hairline Rumors & Asks LeBron James For Advice was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15.