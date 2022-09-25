Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Technological advances have helped people create better surveillance around their homes, and a doorbell camera may have been the true downfall for Udoka.

Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier took to Twitter early Sunday morning to reveal that a secret conversation allegedly caught on camera is what unraveled it all.

“multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera,” Frazier tweeted.

ET went further, saying that the staffer, who’s married, answered a phone call while outside of her home.

“The source says she took a call from Udoka outside her home and the doorbell camera picked up the conversation, exposing the affair,” writes ET.

Last week, it was unearthed that Udoka had engaged in consensual relationships with another staff member of the Boston Celtics. While many saw it as a simple moral dilemma because he’s engaged to Nia Long, details leaked that the female staffer began getting unwanted advances from Udoka.

He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023, and has since apologized for his actions– which still haven’t fully been revealed to the public.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Boston’s season kicks off October 18 at home against the 76ers with the 2022 Eastern Conference champions now being led by one of Boston’s brightest assistant coaches Joe Mazzulla.

See how Twitter is reacting to Udoka’s private conversations getting caught on a doorbell camera below:

Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com