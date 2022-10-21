Howard Stern Takes Aim At Kanye West, Compared Him To Hitler

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Howard Stern might be the most famous shock jock of his era but it appears he’s using his massive platform to call out the recent comments made by Ye aka Kanye West . During a broadcast of his wildly popular radio show, Stern compared the Chicago superstar to Adolf Hitler.

Howard Stern unnecessarily opened his jabs at Kanye West to say he doesn’t know much about him because he’s not into the “rap scene” but then launched into a discussion about Ye’s antics of late. Stern, 68, then turned his attention to Ye’s antisemitic comments and how tough it was for him growing up Jewish in New York.

Stern then turned his attention to Ye’s recent appearance on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show in which Ye performed the interview from a moving car.

“If a newspaper article doesn’t point out the fact that you’re some sort of designer or genius, maybe that’s not because they’re Jewish, but maybe because they just don’t put that much thought into who the f*ck you are and what your business is,” Stern said.

“Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler,” Stern concluded in the segment on Ye.

On Twitter, Howard Stern is trending due to his comments on Ye with some mentioning the fact that the radio host himself has a problematic past. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

The post Howard Stern Takes Aim At Kanye West, Compared Him To Hitler appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

