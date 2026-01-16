Happy Bday Aaliyah! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Fun Red Carpet Looks

Today Aaliyah Dana Houghton would’ve turned 41 years old. It is hard to believe that the songbird died in an airplane crash many years ago the devastated the entire hip-hop community.

Since her untimely death, celebrities have worked overtime to keep her memory alive. Whether they’re paying homage to her with their fashion choices or referencing her in interviews, it is clear that Aaliyah has made an impact on the hip hop culture.

One thing she was known for was her great sense of style. She made baggy pants, a crop top, sunglasses, and a side-part doobie a staple look in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s. She also knew how to switch it up and give effortless glamour when it came time to hit the red carpet. Aaliyah was a woman who knew how to do both.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

On what would’ve been her 46th birthday, we’re honoring Aaliyah by highlighting 10 times she gave us fun red carpet-looks.

RELATED STORY: B-Side Bangers: Aaliyah

RELATED STORY: 10 R&B Albums Inspired By ‘Aaliyah’