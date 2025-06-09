Happy Birthday: A Soft Spoken Prince Said Just Enough In This List Of His Most Memorable Moments

Prince's Most Memorable Moments
1. Guitar Solos, Interviews & More
In this video series, Prince showcases a number of guitar solos. He also breaks up with someone’s girlfriend on live television and dishes out facts on the music industry.
He was never afraid to publicly say what he believed to be true and sincere.
2. Many Musical Accomplishments
Prince accomplished so much within music from being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to his unbelievable performance at the Super Bowl. The man is truly an icon!
3. Little To No Press
Prince didn’t stop for the press too often, but Access Hollywood shared some of their favorite moments when he did consider speaking. He often refused to answer certain questions, but in this series of clips he discusses his relationship with his wife, why the media can be detrimental to the psyche and some of his song’s inspiration.
4. Prince's First Motion Picture
Purple Rain, the film, debuted in 1984 and it’s timeless. Prince
The movie description is that of a young man with a talent for music, played by Prince, has begun a career with much promise. He meets an aspiring singer, Apollonia (Apollonia Kotero), and finds that talent alone isn’t all that he needs. A complicated tale of repeating his father’s self destructive behavior, losing Apollonia to another singer (Morris Day), and his coming to grips with his own connection to other people ensues.
Today’s the perfect day to watch this classic.
5. Prince Was A Character
This fan created a video of clips from interviews and appearances where Prince is his most genuine self. Though he was soft spoken and said very little beyond the music, Prince was sure to say exactly what he wanted to in each moment.
