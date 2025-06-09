Happy Birthday: A Soft Spoken Prince Said Just Enough In This List Of His Most Memorable Moments

1. Guitar Solos, Interviews & More Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. In this video series, Prince showcases a number of guitar solos. He also breaks up with someone’s girlfriend on live television and dishes out facts on the music industry. He was never afraid to publicly say what he believed to be true and sincere.

2. Many Musical Accomplishments Prince accomplished so much within music from being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to his unbelievable performance at the Super Bowl. The man is truly an icon!

3. Little To No Press Prince didn’t stop for the press too often, but Access Hollywood shared some of their favorite moments when he did consider speaking. He often refused to answer certain questions, but in this series of clips he discusses his relationship with his wife, why the media can be detrimental to the psyche and some of his song’s inspiration.

4. Prince's First Motion Picture Purple Rain, the film, debuted in 1984 and it’s timeless. Prince The movie description is that of a young man with a talent for music, played by Prince, has begun a career with much promise. He meets an aspiring singer, Apollonia (Apollonia Kotero), and finds that talent alone isn’t all that he needs. A complicated tale of repeating his father’s self destructive behavior, losing Apollonia to another singer (Morris Day), and his coming to grips with his own connection to other people ensues. Today’s the perfect day to watch this classic.