GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Spark Dating Rumors After They’re Spotted Cuddled Up In Mexico, Social Media Approves

According to footage obtained by TMZ , the two were all over each other in the club —with her arms wrapped around his neck— and left together around 3 a.m. holding hands.

GloRilla was out celebrating her birthday when fans caught her getting close to Ingram in their own private section in Balam nightclub, and her team wasn’t having it.

“

GloRilla’s security staff allegedly stepped in to stop clubgoers from recording her and Brandon getting cuddly,” reports TMZ.

After they left the club, they hopped in a car and were about to head to their next destination, where Glo can be seen smiling, posing for selfies with Ingram in the background.

The two have yet to address the supposed relationship publicly, but the night out comes after a stressful week for the Memphis rapper after her

However, the family staying at the home called the police to file a report, but

while searching the area

with K-9 teams and a drone unit, deputies

reportedly “detected a strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics.”

After calling a narcotics unit, they searched her bedroom and saw a “significant amount of marijuana was discovered in plain view” in the closet.

She was then charged with felony drug possession, turned herself in, and was released on $22,260 bail.

Glo’s lawyers Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling of the Findling Law Firm call the situation a miscarriage of justice, given that the victim contacting the authorities ended up in cuffs.

“When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana,” they told TMZ . Law enforcement then sought arrest warrants for her even though she hadn’t been at her home for some time. No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable.”

After losing about $20,000, she’s got a master plan to recoup the money by selling t-shirts featuring her mugshot on her official merch site.