Finer On Film: Zeta Phi Beta On TV & In Hollywood

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University. On the pillars of “Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood,” the ladies of Z-Phi-B carry a rich sense of culture and have a mission to be the best in their respective fields. Related Stories Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma In honor of Zeta Phi Beta's Founders' Day, take a look at our favorite "Finer Women" on TV and in the movies below! ✕ On this day in 1920 (Jan. 16),was founded on the campus of Howard University. On the pillars of "Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood," the ladies of Z-Phi-B carry a rich sense of culture and have a mission to be the best in their respective fields.We have seen traces of Finer Womanhood in politics, music, public service, and more. In entertainment, Zeta Phi Beta women have shined on TV and in film. These ladies have no problem bringing their grace and style to the medium with every show or movie.

1. Vivica A. Fox TV & film actress, credits include Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Set It Off, and Independence Day

2. Tatyana Ali Actress and singer, best known for playing “Ashley Banks” on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

3. Rhona Bennett Played “Nicole” on The Jamie Foxx Show, member of R&B group En Vogue

4. Dawnn Lewis TV actress & singer, credits include A Different World and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper

5. Esther Rolle TV and film actress, best known as "Florida Evans" on Maude and the spin-off Good Times, other credits include Rosewood and Down In The Delta

6. Ja'Net DuBois Actress and singer, best known as “Wilona Woods” on Good Times, other credits include The Wayans Bros. and The PJs

7. Tonea Stewart Acting credits include In The Heat of The Night (TV show) and Mississippi Burning, former dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts of Alabama State University

8. Sheryl Underwood Comedian, actress and current co-host of CBS’ The Talk, credits include Beauty Shop and I Got The Hook Up, 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta