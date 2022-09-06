Fans Wonder If ‘RHOA’ Star’s New Line Is She by Sherée or Shein

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Nearly 14 years later and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sherée Whitfield’s clothing line, She By Sherée has finally arrived. Only this time, she has been accused of stealing from fast fashion brands like Shein. Fans and her fellow RHOA co-stars share their reactions online.

It has been a long time coming for Sherée’s clothing line. It was released September 4, almost 14 years after she first announced the brand on the reality show. On RHOA’s first season in 2008, Whitfield made an unsuccessful attempt to host a fashion show, showcasing her new merchandise. Unfortunately, that did not go as planned.

Take a look:

As you probably noticed, Whitfield had an event without any samples of her new line.

Despite how it panned out back then, the reality TV star never gave up on her fashion dreams. Though Sherée is relentless in her pursuit to make She By Sherée fetch, maybe this just isn’t her lane as things are still not going as planned.

Whitfield’s RHOA co-star, Kandi Burruss chimed in on Twitter to share her thoughts about thelong-awaited She By Sherée drop, saying “That Spring, Summer, September finally came…#SheBySheree.”

Not sure if that was shade or support, but Burruss said what she said.

Fans are quickly discovering other versions of the same two-piece athleisure outfit that Whitfield is selling under her fashion line for a whopping $130 retail price. Social media users are happy to educate fans about the countless, less expensive dupe versions that can also be found online.

Here’s what fans are saying about Sherée’s latest release:

Fans Wonder If ‘RHOA’ Star’s New Line Is She by Sherée or Shein was originally published on globalgrind.com