Hollywood Nupes: Members of Kappa Alpha Psi In TV and Film

On this day in 1911 (Jan. 5), Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was founded on the campus of Indiana University, the second historically Black intercollegiate fraternity in the United States. With their motto, “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor,” the men of Kappa Alpha Psi (also commonly referred to as “The Nupes”) have a long history of outstanding service, scholarship, and brotherhood.
The Kappas are also known for being very dapper and always finding a way to be camera-ready. That could explain why so many Nupes have taken over Hollywood for decades. From TV to film, in front of the camera and behind it, the men of Kappa Alpha Psi have seen great entertainment achievements.
In celebration of their Founders’ Day, we take a look at some of our favorite Kappa men on stage and screen!
1. Cedric The Entertainer
Comedian and actor; credits include The Steve Harvey Show, The Original Kings of Comedy, Johnson Family Vacation, and The Neighborhood.
Initiating Chapter: Mu Zeta (Southeast Missouri State University)
2. Max Julien
Actor, sculptor and clothing designer; best known for his role as “Goldie” in the Blaxploitation film The Mack.
Initiating Chapter: Xi (Howard University)
3. Lance Gross
Actor; credits include House of Payne, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, Dutch, and Call Her King
Initiating Chapter: San Fernando-Santa Clarita (CA) Alumni
4. John Singleton
Director, screenwriter, and producer; credits include Boyz n the Hood, Rosewood, Higher Learning, and Snowfall
Initiating Chapter: Beta Omega (University of Southern California)
5. Finesse Mitchell
Comedian, actor, writer, and MC; credits include Saturday Night Live, ComicView, Showtime at The Apollo, and Comedy Central Presents
Initiating Chapter: Iota Chi (University of Miami)
6. Terayle Hill
Actor; credits include Step Up: High Water, Cobra Kai, and Judas and The Black Messiah
Initiating Chapter: San Fernando-Santa Clarita (CA) Alumni
7. Whitman Mayo
Actor; best known for playing “Grady” on Sanford and Son
Initiating Chapter: Upsilon (University of California, Los Angeles)
8. Ernest Lee Thomas
Actor; best known as “Raj” on What’s Happening!! and What’s Happening Now!!, also played “Mr. Omar” on Everybody Hates Chris
Initiating Chapter: Alpha Zeta (Indiana State University)
9. Lee Thompson Young
Actor; best known for starring in The Famous Jett Jackson and Rizzoli & Isles
Initiating Chapter: Beta Omega (University of Southern California)
10. Y’lan Noel
Actor; best known for playing “Daniel” on Insecure
Initiating Chapter: Omicron (Columbia University)
11. Stan Lathan
Director and TV/Film producer; credits include Def Comedy Jam, Sanford & Son, and Def Poetry Jam
Initiating Chapter: Delta Theta (Pennsylvania State University)
12. Joe Clair
Comedian, actor, and media personality; best known for hosting BET’s Rap City
Initiating Chapter: Alpha Iota (Morgan State University)
13. Aaron D. Spears
Actor; credits include Bold and The Beautiful, Greenleaf, and Being Mary Jane
Initiating Chapter: Mu Phi (Pennsylvania Western University, Clarion)
14. Palmer Williams Jr.
Actor; best known for playing “Floyd” on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Love Thy Neighbor
Initiating Chapter: Beta Phi (Knoxville College)
