VERZUZ: Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu & Jill Scott [PHOTOS]

It doesn’t get more ethereal and mystical than Jill Scott & Erykah Badu. The Texas-bred beauty and the Philly Queen have been giving the world gospel for nearly 30 years and have still managed to keep their mystique.

“We are all connected, not only with one another, but with the matter around us. We’re just vibrating at different rates. Whenever there is a song in a key of C.I am resonating with all those things that connect with that note’s frequency: the root chakra, the color red, the idea of tribe and community and grounding.” – Badu

We can all learn a thing or two, or four, from the moms and business women who aren’t afraid to tell it like it is — even if the masses don’t agree.

Ms. Badu often gets backlash for a lot of her opinions. However, with her authenticity and sense of humor, many fans still respect her, whether they agree with her perspectives or not.

On Friday, it was announced that Badu is set to battle the lovely Miss Scott on Sunday, May 9th for Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s VERZUS battle. And if you know any of these ladies, you know it won’t be an easy win for either.

ERYKAH BADU V JILL SCOTT IS THE NEXT VERZUZ BATTLE pic.twitter.com/QHuGPuxA2a — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) May 1, 2020

Jill Scott has her very on social media demographic. Ladies (and gents) love them some Jilly from Philly.

I'm a huge Badu fan. But if you think she is winning this in a landslide, you must not be familiar with Jilly from Philly's discography outside of a few singles. If she throws that Crown Royal/ Crown Royal Suite at the right time…..whew buddy#Verzuz — C.E. Little, PhD (@ItsDrLittle) May 1, 2020

And folks are so here for this legendary battle.

Thanks y'all for looking out! I didn't get to finish my statement: I'm losing my shit bc ERYKAH VS JILLY FROM PHILLY!!!!

My top 2 of all time…ever! — SeaCoyYah. (@themanebliss) May 1, 2020

In honor of the iconic Mother’s Day match up, let’s take a look as some magically melanted photos of the QUEENS. Who you got?

