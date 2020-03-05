CLOSE
#CouplesWeLove: Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Posted 23 hours ago

Eclipse ❤️. Tell me if you get it 😊

A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on

The new George and Weezy❤️

A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on

My Lifeboat🙏🏾💚

A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on

Summer Breeze 💧

A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on

#Repost @kirkfranklin with @repostapp. I just love this man! Happy 20th Sweetheart you are my EVERYTHING💗 ・・・ Can I take my time?! Get past the jacket, the shoulder pads, and the grill before retainers! Today I celebrate 20 years with this woman! We were young, I was dumb, she came from a good family, I had NO family, but she was patient; not stupid. A prime example of how a good woman can change a man without breaking him down. My past was sketchy...she knew that. She didn't compromise her standard but helped me reach it. Every song you've heard over the last 20 years, she wrote it. She was every lyric, every key change spelled her name. We've seen dark days together, but we saw them, TOGETHER. Men can be dumb at times, and want what's newer, fresher, or what our other "head" thinks is better... But to fail Tammy, is to fail God. To cheat on tammy is to cheat on the kingdom, my children, and even you... Those who trust me to chase Christ with everything I got. I'm not perfect, but I'm still in love...with Tammy. Happy 20th anniversary baby! (See bae I did it without saying something nasty!😋)

A post shared by Tammy Franklin (@iamtammyfranklin) on

