#CouplesWeLove: Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Posted 23 hours ago
Posted 23 hours ago
#CouplesWeLove: Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin Over The Years [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com
Related
1.
View this post on Instagram
Eclipse ❤️. Tell me if you get it 😊
A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on
Related
2.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on
Related
3.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on
Related
4.
Related
5.
Related
6.
Related
7.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on
Related
8.
View this post on Instagram
Congrats to my love on his 10th Grammy win! I'm so proud to walk this life with you💗
A post shared by Tammy Franklin (@iamtammyfranklin) on
Related
9.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @kirkfranklin with @repostapp. I just love this man! Happy 20th Sweetheart you are my EVERYTHING💗 ・・・ Can I take my time?! Get past the jacket, the shoulder pads, and the grill before retainers! Today I celebrate 20 years with this woman! We were young, I was dumb, she came from a good family, I had NO family, but she was patient; not stupid. A prime example of how a good woman can change a man without breaking him down. My past was sketchy...she knew that. She didn't compromise her standard but helped me reach it. Every song you've heard over the last 20 years, she wrote it. She was every lyric, every key change spelled her name. We've seen dark days together, but we saw them, TOGETHER. Men can be dumb at times, and want what's newer, fresher, or what our other "head" thinks is better... But to fail Tammy, is to fail God. To cheat on tammy is to cheat on the kingdom, my children, and even you... Those who trust me to chase Christ with everything I got. I'm not perfect, but I'm still in love...with Tammy. Happy 20th anniversary baby! (See bae I did it without saying something nasty!😋)
A post shared by Tammy Franklin (@iamtammyfranklin) on
Related
10.
View this post on Instagram
#MCM...He keeps me smiling❤️! Marriage is amazing, but it can also have it's challenges...We work very hard at being US❤️... because when the kids are gone we want to continually be a happy US❤️! #marriage #bestfriends #20yrs #worthfightingfor #kirkandtammy
A post shared by Tammy Franklin (@iamtammyfranklin) on
Related
11.
View this post on Instagram
My King💚! My MCM for always...I congratulate you publicly not only for your awards, but for how you live privately. Thank you for chasing after Jesus the way you do. It is not only reflective in your lyrics that have been a balm to my soul, but in how you love me! Styled by: #kirkandtammy Dress: @eseazenabor Hair: @iammichab Makeup: @rebekahaladdin Photo: @nikkiwhalen. #grammys2017 #redcarpet2017
A post shared by Tammy Franklin (@iamtammyfranklin) on
Related
12.
Related
13.
View this post on Instagram
Looking at pictures from our 20th Anniversary celebration from Jan 2016! I just love how the camera captures the essence of who we are together😍! #swipe⬅️ #stillinlove #marriage #ilovemesomehim #us #kirkandtammy #tbt photo:@pharrisphotos Planned by our beautiful @cfrank1908
A post shared by Tammy Franklin (@iamtammyfranklin) on
Related
14.
View this post on Instagram
#TBF Our first year of marriage on the set of the play "He say she say... But what does God say"....directed by David E. Talbert! We got married on a Saturday, and left for the play that Monday! It was a transition to say the least, being newly married and essentially going to work with my husband every day for about 3 months.. Different cities and hotels weekly! We fought sometimes but loved even harder... it was the beginning to the making of who we've become❤! #marriage #20years #lovemesomehim #growingtogether #stillinlove #fightforyourmarriage #thatplaytitlewaslong #mybrowsweretoothin😂 #kirkfranklin #tammyfranklin #kirkandtammy @davidetalbert
A post shared by Tammy Franklin (@iamtammyfranklin) on
Related
15.
Related
16.
View this post on Instagram
Today is my Best friend, boyfriend, baby daddy, priest of my home, lover, partner, HUSBAND birthday!!! I have been so honored to be chosen by God to walk alongside you! It's your birthday but I feel I'm the one who's been given the greatest gift....A man who is not perfect but loves the Lord and loves me and our kids and has made us your FIRST ministry❤️! I get to sit in an audience and KNOW that the man that everyone else sees is truly REAL and is living truth behind closed doors! Thank you for changing my last name.... I am honored to be Mrs. Kirk Franklin!
A post shared by Tammy Franklin (@iamtammyfranklin) on