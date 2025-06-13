Choir to Cypher: 18 Rappers Who Have Ties to Church
Before they were spitting and rocking sold-out stages, some of hip-hop’s most influential artists were at church sitting in pews or singing in choirs.
The Black church has long been a foundational space, not just spiritually, but creatively. It’s where storytelling is born in rhythm, call-and-response becomes second nature, and community means everything.
For a lot of rappers, the church wasn’t just the first stage: it was the first studio, the first audience, and the first school of performance, discipline, and identity.
While a few have strayed far from traditional religious paths and others have blended their faith directly into their music, the influence of the church remains clear in some of their work.
Here are 18 rappers who have ties to church, and carry a piece of it with them into music:
1. Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg was raised in the Baptist church and began singing and playing piano there at Golgotha Trinity Baptist Church as a child. His mother, a choir member, introduced him to gospel music and old-school R&B, which heavily influenced his musical journey. Snoop has spoken about how his church upbringing instilled in him a sense of community and family. He also credits the church with teaching him lessons that have lasted throughout his life. While he later explored other faiths, including Islam, he acknowledges the positive impact his church background had on him.
2. Missy Elliot
Missy Elliott’s journey began in a Virginia church choir where she sang and played instruments from a young age. Missy often credits church music with shaping her ear for melody and harmony. In 2017 when speaking on her then-newly public illness, she said:
“Not everybody believes in God but I’m a walking testimony.”
3. Notorious B.I.G.
Before he became a hip-hop legend, Christopher Wallace was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness in Brooklyn. He attended St. Peter Claver Church and graduated from the parish’s elementary school in 1982. His mother, Voletta Wallace, was devout in her faith and kept a tight grip on his religious upbringing. Ms. Wallace didn’t listen to her son’s music until after his death.
4. Kanye West
Kanye West has never shied away from his religious roots. Raised by his mother Donda West, who kept him close to the church in Chicago, Kanye started rapping and performing at church events. Gospel music and the Black church experience heavily influenced his early albums and later became the core of his Sunday Service series.
5. TECH N9NE
Tech N9ne’s spiritual background is layered. Born and raised a Christian, he spent his early years attending church with his mother. At age 12, when his mother married a Muslim man, his spiritual path shifted. He began studying Islam and continued until he was 17. In his own words: “Yes, I was born and raised a Christian. My mom married a Muslim when I was 12. I studied Islam from 12–17. I ran away from home at 17 because I didn’t understand how my stepfather was trying to mold me. He was trying to make a man of me, and I thought he was picking on me. I was wrong.”
6. MC Hammer
MC Hammer’s foundation in the church goes back to childhood. He was raised in a religious household and began preaching as a teenager. Long before the world knew him for parachute pants and pop-rap hits, Hammer was deeply involved in church activities, including music ministry. Many also don’t know Hammer was also apart of a Christian rap group, Holy Ghost Boys. After his peak, he returned to his faith, becoming an ordained minister and starting a ministry show.
7. Andre 3000
8. Busta Rhymes
9. Phife Dawg
Phife Dawg (Malik Taylor) was raised in the Seventh-day Adventist tradition. He and Q-Tip met in their church in Queens, New York, and Phife’s family strictly adhered to Adventist beliefs. So much so that he was initially forbidden from engaging with hip-hop.
10. T.I.
11. DMX
12. Lecrae
Lecrae is one of the most prominent examples of a rapper whose church upbringing is front and center in his career. He was raised by his single mother in a tough Houston neighborhood before moving around to Denver and San Diego. His early life was marked by hardship, including sexual abuse at age six and struggles with drugs and crime as a teenager. Lecrae carried his grandmother’s Bible as a symbol of good luck. After an encounter with a police officer who urged him to live by biblical principles, he turned his life around, eventually earning a theater scholarship and graduating from the University of North Texas. At 19, a Bible study invitation from a college friend helped deepen his faith, which has since become the foundation of his music and mission.
13. Nas
14. J. Cole
15. Rev Run
16. Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys
17. Salt of Salt-N-Pepa
18. Mase
Mase shocked the hip-hop world in 1999 when he walked away from music at the height of his fame, announcing that he had received a calling from God. He said he could no longer reconcile his lyrics with his faith, stating he felt he was “leading people down a path to hell.” Trading in rap for the pulpit, Mase devoted himself to ministry and later became the pastor of Gathering Oasis Church, a non-denominational Christian church in Atlanta. While he’s returned to music on occasion, faith remains central to his life and message.
