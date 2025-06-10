Check Out Our Last-Minute Father’s Day 2025 Gift Guide

Father’s Day is fast approaching, and if you’re anything like us, you’re scrambling to find just the right gift for the fathers in your lives. Hopefully, this handy, last-minute Father’s Day gift guide will spark some ideas as you shop for Pops. I’ll level with you, I never know what I want for Father’s Day other than a strong adult beverage, a good meal, and the remote control for the TV. I’m a simple man, some would say. But I do like my gadgets and being outdoors, and I tried to put a little bit of those sorts of items in this year’s roundup. Related Stories Daddy Lessons: 10 R&B Songs About Pops for Father’s Day

You'll see some familiar brands I've added from past holiday roundups, along with some new entries. I do hope that whatever you find that the fathers in your lives are appreciative and enjoy their special day. To all the dads out there, Happy Father's Day! NOTE: I will be periodically updating this list, so if you don't see an item you've pitched, I'll get it in there. – D.L.

1. Aerangis The founder of Aerangis was inspired to delve into scents after spending time in her grandfather’s greenhouse, where he grew orchids, thus inspiring the name of her company. The candles are made with care, with plant-based wax and lead-free wicks in a series of scents. Learn more here.

2. Almost Someday If Dad is an NBA fan and still rocks fly street and casual wear, put him on with some freshness with Almost Someday’s NBA collection. There aren’t a ton of teams (ahem, no Washington Wizards shirts!), but they still look very dope all the same. Learn more here.

3. Baccarat Baccarat, a French luxury brand that’s all about crystal making and stemware, is promoting its Harmonie collection of glassware fit for the Dad who loves to entertain in style. The tumblers and bar set that are part of the collection are absolute head-turners. Learn more here.

4. Birdfy If your dad is a birdwatcher, then he’s plenty familiar with bird feeders and similar devices. Birdfy takes those concepts and brings them into the 21st Century. The brand’s Bath Pro is a smart bird bath complete with a camera to help identify birds that come to grab a relaxing splash. Learn more here.

5. Bloop https://www.instagram.com/p/DIB93vIphFg/ Dads like fresh laundry like anyone else. Bloop has a quartet of laundry soaps in four varieties, including an unscented version for dads who like to keep it clean and simple. Learn more here

6. BOTE I’m breaking the wall here to say that I truly owe the founders of BOTE an apology. I’ve been neglecting the outdoors, and I wanted to feature the brand in an outdoor guide, and I still will. Life got in the way, health concerns, blah blah blah. I absolutely LOVE their products. They make an array of fantastic items, including coolers, drinkware, and the item that sparked it all for them, I believe, paddleboards. I can’t swim, and I’m deathly afraid of open water, but BOTE inspires me to be more. This year, folks, I’m gonna learn how to swim, then I’m going to learn how to paddleboard. Mark my words. Learn more here.

7. Bola Grills The concept of tabletop grilling seems out of reach for most, but there is a product that brings the idea into reality. The Bola Grill comes in two styles: Traveler and Grill Master. The grill uses charcoal and the brand’s Cook Wood. The Grill Master package can also serve as a smoker. If Dad is the captain of the grill, this is for him. Learn more here

8. Bulova Since 1875, Bulova has made luxurious timepieces for men and women, and its devotion to craftsmanship has made it one of the leaders in the space. For Father’s Day, the company has a collection of watches for dads while also celebrating 150 years of operation. Learn more here

9. Canary Clean Co. Canary is all about personal and home care products that seek to eliminate the use of plastics and bring some efficiency into one’s life with its unique wares. Instead of bulky tubes and bottles that take over our counters, Canary shrinks everything by concentrating its products. From hand soap or oral care, Canary has something for Dad for sure. Learn more here

10. Crackerology Crackerology covers the snacking basics with all-in-one appetizer and dessert kits made for entertaining guests, a quiet date at home, picnics, and more. Crackerology’s kits are complete with cheeses, jams, and other toppings for every palate. Learn more here

11. Fender x Tefuel Fender, the longstanding musical instruments brand known for its iconic guitars, and Tefuel, a German audio brand in operation since the late 1970s, joined forces to produce some of the most stylish Bluetooth speakers we’ve ever seen. Help Dad rock out with one of their offerings. Learn more here.

12. Foreign Rider Co. Foreign Rider Co. is all about stylish pants, hoodies, t-shirts, and other apparel that not only look good but are functional when Dad is out in the elements. The brand is pushing its Solace lineup, and its Father’s Day collection covers everything, including travel items. Learn more here.

13. GODIVA GODIVA was established nearly a century ago and is one of the world’s leading chocolate producers. For Father’s Day, GODIVA has several gift sets that range in size and variety, perfect for the dad who loves his sweets.

14. Google Pixel Over the past eight years, Google Pixel has become one of the flagship Android smartphone brands on the market. With its vast customization and personalization options, clean UI, and timely software updates, the Pixel line routinely shines up against its competition. We’ve been using the Google Pixel 9 Pro for a few weeks, and it lives up to all of the hype. Learn more here

15. GuruNanda We’ve featured GuruNanda’s oral care products in times past, and their whitening strips are primed for giving Dad a million-dollar smile.



16. Helinox Helinox is an outdoor gear company that specializes in lightweight collapsible chairs, tables, cots, and other gear that’ll make camping or backyard time smooth for Dad. Learn more here.

17. High Camp Flasks None of our publicist friends sent over any new updates with one of our favorite brands, High Camp Flasks, but when you make products this solid, you don’t really need someone putting it on your radar constantly. We’ve covered High Camp Flasks in previous gift guides and will continue to do so. Their outdoor-themed flasks and tumblers are rugged as they are stylish. Learn more here.

18. Hippy Feet Hippy Feet specializes in socks and other apparel, centering artist-driven collaboration, all with a great purpose. Half of Hippy Feet’s sales go to assist unhoused youth, and they are always dropping fresh heat. If your dad is a sock guy, get hip, no pun intended. Learn more here.

19. Knog Founded in 2002 by Hugo Davidson & Mal McKechnie, Knog manufactures cycling and related outdoor accessories, including its motion-sensitive Scout bike alarm and tracker. They also develop bike and running lights, along with other items for dads who like to explore the land on two wheels. Learn more here.

20. Kwikset Kwikset specializes in locks for the home and has established itself in the smart devices realm. The brand’s Halifax LED Lever and the Halo Select™ are options we believe will give dad a little peace of mind inside and outside the home. Learn more here

21. Mission Workshop Mission Workshop has managed to create backpacks, cycling accessories, and more that are both functional for the serious outdoorspeople to those dwelling in urban environments. The brand is especially big on its Arkiv Water Bottle Pouch + Control Pack Kit, which looks the part in every way imaginable. Learn more here.

22. Naot There is a particular uniform that Dad usually rocks when he’s on the grill. Short-sleeve pattern button-up, his favorite hat, shorts that have seen better days, and his trusty slides. Naot, which specializes in comfy, stylish footwear for all, has slides and sneakers on lock. It looks to be pretty high-quality stuff, too! Learn more here.

23. Nocs Provisions Nocs Provisions, a brand we’ve featured previously, makes binoculars, monoculars, scopes, and accessories for nature lovers, and recently celebrated Black Birders Week, which is super dope to us as we’re a Black-owned company ourselves. The brand’s new Zero Tube is a compact monocular made for those moments where nature astounds, but you can only take in the majesty from a distance. Learn more here.

24. Nuby Breaking the wall again to say that I sometimes envy new dads because you guys have all the cool stuff now! But it’s okay because two of the homies have little ones, and my sisters are tussling with toddlers and a newborn. I’m going to put my dad pals on to Nuby, which has teethers, cups, toys, and more for your bubbly bundle of joy. Learn more here.

25. Nucific With the guidance of Dr. Amy Lee, Nucific is a company that specializes in digestive health, mobility, weight management, and more. The brand’s Bio X-4 is designed to assist with food cravings, digestion, weight management, and metabolism. Perfect for the dad who wants to get healthy within.

26. OhSnap OhSnap is all about magnetic phone grips, phone mounts, and phone cases. We’re focusing on OhSnap’s innovative Snap Grip Wallet, which holds up to eight cards in a convenient and stylish package. Learn more here

27. If Dad is the traveling type and likes to do so in style, Private Label offers carry-on duffle bags that look sharp, especially if Pops is into sneakers or sports. We’ve been rocking our Private Label travel bag for a couple of years, and they’re continually putting out fresh heat. Learn more here

28. Tommy Bahama Since its founding in the early 1990s, Tommy Bahama has grown to become one of the leading beachwear and vacation wear brands. For Father’s Day, there are a lot of options for the dads who like to keep it breezy and beachy. Also, peep those shirts. We need parts! Learn more here