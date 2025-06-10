Check Out Our Last-Minute Father's Day 2025 Gift Guide
Check Out Our Last-Minute Father’s Day 2025 Gift Guide
I’ll level with you, I never know what I want for Father’s Day other than a strong adult beverage, a good meal, and the remote control for the TV. I’m a simple man, some would say. But I do like my gadgets and being outdoors, and I tried to put a little bit of those sorts of items in this year’s roundup.
You’ll see some familiar brands I’ve added from past holiday roundups, along with some new entries. I do hope that whatever you find that the fathers in your lives are appreciative and enjoy their special day.
To all the dads out there, Happy Father’s Day!
NOTE: I will be periodically updating this list, so if you don’t see an item you’ve pitched, I’ll get it in there. – D.L.
—
1. Aerangis
The founder of Aerangis was inspired to delve into scents after spending time in her grandfather’s greenhouse, where he grew orchids, thus inspiring the name of her company. The candles are made with care, with plant-based wax and lead-free wicks in a series of scents.
Learn more here.
2. Almost Someday
If Dad is an NBA fan and still rocks fly street and casual wear, put him on with some freshness with Almost Someday’s NBA collection. There aren’t a ton of teams (ahem, no Washington Wizards shirts!), but they still look very dope all the same.
Learn more here.
3. Baccarat
Baccarat, a French luxury brand that’s all about crystal making and stemware, is promoting its Harmonie collection of glassware fit for the Dad who loves to entertain in style. The tumblers and bar set that are part of the collection are absolute head-turners.
Learn more here.
4. Birdfy
If your dad is a birdwatcher, then he’s plenty familiar with bird feeders and similar devices. Birdfy takes those concepts and brings them into the 21st Century. The brand’s Bath Pro is a smart bird bath complete with a camera to help identify birds that come to grab a relaxing splash.
Learn more here.
5. Bloop
6. BOTE
I’m breaking the wall here to say that I truly owe the founders of BOTE an apology. I’ve been neglecting the outdoors, and I wanted to feature the brand in an outdoor guide, and I still will. Life got in the way, health concerns, blah blah blah. I absolutely LOVE their products. They make an array of fantastic items, including coolers, drinkware, and the item that sparked it all for them, I believe, paddleboards. I can’t swim, and I’m deathly afraid of open water, but BOTE inspires me to be more. This year, folks, I’m gonna learn how to swim, then I’m going to learn how to paddleboard. Mark my words.
Learn more here.
7. Bola Grills
8. Bulova
9. Canary Clean Co.
10. Crackerology
11. Fender x Tefuel
Fender, the longstanding musical instruments brand known for its iconic guitars, and Tefuel, a German audio brand in operation since the late 1970s, joined forces to produce some of the most stylish Bluetooth speakers we’ve ever seen. Help Dad rock out with one of their offerings.
Learn more here.
12. Foreign Rider Co.
Foreign Rider Co. is all about stylish pants, hoodies, t-shirts, and other apparel that not only look good but are functional when Dad is out in the elements. The brand is pushing its Solace lineup, and its Father’s Day collection covers everything, including travel items.
Learn more here.
13. GODIVA
14. Google Pixel
15. GuruNanda
16. Helinox
Helinox is an outdoor gear company that specializes in lightweight collapsible chairs, tables, cots, and other gear that’ll make camping or backyard time smooth for Dad.
Learn more here.
17. High Camp Flasks
None of our publicist friends sent over any new updates with one of our favorite brands, High Camp Flasks, but when you make products this solid, you don’t really need someone putting it on your radar constantly. We’ve covered High Camp Flasks in previous gift guides and will continue to do so. Their outdoor-themed flasks and tumblers are rugged as they are stylish.
Learn more here.
18. Hippy Feet
Hippy Feet specializes in socks and other apparel, centering artist-driven collaboration, all with a great purpose. Half of Hippy Feet’s sales go to assist unhoused youth, and they are always dropping fresh heat. If your dad is a sock guy, get hip, no pun intended.
Learn more here.
19. Knog
Founded in 2002 by Hugo Davidson & Mal McKechnie, Knog manufactures cycling and related outdoor accessories, including its motion-sensitive Scout bike alarm and tracker. They also develop bike and running lights, along with other items for dads who like to explore the land on two wheels.
Learn more here.
20. Kwikset
21. Mission Workshop
Mission Workshop has managed to create backpacks, cycling accessories, and more that are both functional for the serious outdoorspeople to those dwelling in urban environments. The brand is especially big on its Arkiv Water Bottle Pouch + Control Pack Kit, which looks the part in every way imaginable.
Learn more here.
22. Naot
There is a particular uniform that Dad usually rocks when he’s on the grill. Short-sleeve pattern button-up, his favorite hat, shorts that have seen better days, and his trusty slides. Naot, which specializes in comfy, stylish footwear for all, has slides and sneakers on lock. It looks to be pretty high-quality stuff, too!
Learn more here.
23. Nocs Provisions
Nocs Provisions, a brand we’ve featured previously, makes binoculars, monoculars, scopes, and accessories for nature lovers, and recently celebrated Black Birders Week, which is super dope to us as we’re a Black-owned company ourselves. The brand’s new Zero Tube is a compact monocular made for those moments where nature astounds, but you can only take in the majesty from a distance.
Learn more here.
24. Nuby
Breaking the wall again to say that I sometimes envy new dads because you guys have all the cool stuff now! But it’s okay because two of the homies have little ones, and my sisters are tussling with toddlers and a newborn. I’m going to put my dad pals on to Nuby, which has teethers, cups, toys, and more for your bubbly bundle of joy.
Learn more here.
25. Nucific
26. OhSnap
27.
28. Tommy Bahama
29. Valor Provisions
