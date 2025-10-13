Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA Announces Alternative “All American” Halftime Show For Bad Bunny Haters

Charlie Kirk may have been killed at a Utah college last month, but his Turning Point movement is still strong.

The right-wing organization’s latest fight is against the NFL’s decision to have Bad Bunny perform at the Super Bowl. So instead of being forced to watch someone sing in another language for a few minutes, they’re creating their own halftime entertainment for anyone looking to avoid it.

“It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All-American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon,” it posted on social media alongside a Feb. 8 date.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A link followed for people who want to stay updated on the alternative show celebrating “faith, family, and freedom,” and even a survey asking what genre you’d like to see instead, including a bunch of popular picks like Americana, Classic Rock, Country, Hip-Hop, Pop, and Worship. But the glaring option sits at the top and is a direct dig at Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican roots, which is “Anything in English.”

It’s unclear where exactly the concert will be held, if fans will be allowed to watch it live, or stream it on major platforms after switching from NBC in the middle of the big game.

The hate for Bad Bunny is clear, given his strong views on American politics, which can be summed up by his making fun of Donald Trump’s voice in his “NUEVAYoL” music video and refusing to tour the United States in protest of ICE conducting raids at his venues.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the NFL “sucks” for choosing Bad Bunny and promised to have an ICE presence at the Super Bowl, which will be hosted at Levi’s Stadium.

“I have the responsibility for making sure that everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave. And that’s what America is about,” she added.

Bad Bunny doesn’t seem to mind all the backlash, even poking fun at detractors during his Saturday Night Live monologue, saying “even Fox News” is excited for the performance and says those who don’t speak Spanish, “have four months to learn.”

He also caused controversy when he attended a New York Yankees game, and he remained seated during “God Bless America.” The singer did have his priorities straight when he was able to snatch a foul ball, though.

See social media’s reaction to Turning Point’s decision below.

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA Announces Alternative “All American” Halftime Show For Bad Bunny Haters was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18.