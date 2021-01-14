Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. Most recently, legendary magician Siegfried Fischbacher.
As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below.
1. Larry KingSource:Larry King Now
Larry King, whose career spanned six decades with interviews with iconic figures on his CNN show “Larry King Live,” has passed away at age 87.
2. Siegfried FischbacherSource:Getty
Siegfried Fischbacher, one half of German-American magic duo Siegfried and Roy, passed away at the age of 81 on January 14th, 2021.
3. Hall of Fame Manager Tommy LasordaSource:Getty
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda passed away on January 7th, 2021 at 93.
4. Tanya RobertsSource:Getty
“That 70’s Show” actress Tanya Roberts died Jan. 3rd, 2021
5. Football Hall of Fame Running Back Floyd LittleSource:Getty
Hall of Famer Floyd Little died of cancer at 78
6. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul WestphalSource:Getty
Paul Westphal, member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, dies at age 70 from Brain Cancer