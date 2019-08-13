CLOSE
International Left-Handers Day: 10 Celebrities Who Are Left-Handed 

Posted August 13, 2019

Close-Up Of Hands Against Black Background

Source: Stephen Tjipto Hartono / EyeEm / Getty

Finally! The day for left-handers to celebrate after a year of working through notepads, bumping elbows at the dinner table and other things that better benefit right-handers has arrived.

August 13 marks International Left-Handers Day and while most people clown lefties for being different, the 10 percent are said to be some of the most creative. Check out some famous left-handers below!

1. LeBron James

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five Source:Getty

2. Oprah Winfrey

BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS Source:Getty

3. President Barack Obama

US President Barack Obama speaks after t Source:Getty

4. Whoopi Goldberg

Tribeca Film Festival 2013 Portrait Studio - Day 1 Source:Getty

5. Spike Lee

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019) Source:WENN

6. Morgan Freeman

American Film Institute's 47th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Denzel Washington - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Source:Getty

8. Laurence Fishburne

LA Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Apocalypse Now Final Cut" - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Bill Russell

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics Source:Getty

10. Shawn Wayans

Shawn Wayans Source:Richmond Funny Bone
