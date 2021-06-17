Celebrate Juneteenth By Supporting These 10 Black, Female-Owned Businesses

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Pull out the barbecue grills, season the meat, arrange a pre-tasting for the potato salad with the auntie coalition (a potato salad pre-tasting is a sure way to minimize any confusion at the gathering), and get the two-step playlist together because Juneteenth is upon us, and it is time to celebrate.

Just in case you need a quick refresher course on history, June 19, 1865, marked the ending of slavery in the United States – particularly in the southern region. On this day, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce that all slaves were free. This announcement came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Juneteenth not only celebrates African American freedom but also highlights our achievements. While the holiday is typically commemorated with family gatherings, cookouts, festivals, and community events/programs, let’s encourage our community to not only celebrate the past but also contribute to the future by supporting those in our culture who are striving for financial freedom – Black-owned businesses.

So before you head out to the Juneteenth celebration of your choice, make your ancestors proud by checking out these 10 Black-owned businesses you can support in honor of Juneteenth.

