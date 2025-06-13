Celebrate Father’s Day With A Gallery Of Black Celebrity Father-Son Duos We Adore

1. Wiz Khalifa & Sebastian Source: Getty The absolute cutest. We love the way Wiz nurtures his son’s genius and creative abilities.

2. LeBron, Bryce & Bronny James Source: Getty LeBron James has such a beautiful family. His relationship with his two sons Bryce and Bronny is special. We especially love that Bronny is already on his way to fill his dad’s XL hooping shoes.

3. Russell Wilson & Baby Future Source: Getty Russell Wilson is a wonderful Black dad, stepping up to the plate to be there for Ciara’s first born son Future. Something many parents aren’t willing to do. Love to see it!

4. Kanye, Saint and Psalm West Source: Getty Say what you want about Kanye, but that man loves his children. Despite his public outbursts, he is actively doing his best to be a supportive and loving father to his sons Saint and Psalm, taking them on many of his adventures around the world.

5. Will, Trey & Jaden Smith Source: Getty Will Smith is a loving father, who’s been candid about his mistakes in the past while reshaping his future. He’s setting an example to his inspiring sons Trey and Jaden Smith. While encouraging them to forge their own paths.

6. Diddy, Christian Combs, Justin Combs & Quincy Brown Source: Getty Diddy don’t play about his family. Diddy has his two biological sons Christian (pictured) and Justin Combs. He’s taken Quincy Brown in as his own. Diddy is sure to love and support all of his children.

7. Denzel & John David Washington Source: Getty Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington followed in his thespian footsteps. Fans may recognize him from films Tenet and Malcolm and Marie. This father-son duo is beautiful and it’s great to see them happily adorn one another.

8. Ice Cube & O'Shea Jackson, Jr. Source: Getty Twins! The genetics are as strong as the talent with this father-son duo. Ice Cube made a way and O’Shea is continuing their legacy in entertainment.

9. Damon & Damon Wayans, Jr. Source: Getty The Wayans family is infamous for their comedic gifts in Hollywood. It’s tough to live up to such a massive legacy, but Damon Wayans, Jr. made it happen. He’s created his own name for himself, even if he is a junior.