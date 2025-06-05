Listen Live
Cassius Gems: Stunning Photos Of Robin Thicke's New Wife April Love Geary

Published on June 5, 2025

AmfAR Gala Red Carpet - Cannes Film Festival 2025

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Robin Thicke is off the market once again. The 48-year-old singer married his fiancée, April Rose Geary, at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort in Cabo San Lucas on Friday, May 30. 
Thicke was dressed in a Saint Laurent tuxedo, which can be seen on Instagram, where the newly minted wife gives a behind-the-scenes look at the second proposal that took place a week before the nuptials.
“Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again with a new ring that one of my best friends made,” she wrote. “I’m so obsessed with it, thank you!!!😭 This trip was such a dream.”
They reportedly began dating in 2014, and the first proposal occurred in 2018, when she was pregnant with their first child. Now, they have three together, Mia Love, Lola Alain, and Luca Patrick. He also has a 15-year-old son with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.  This proposal in France is significant because they made their first public appearance together 10 years ago at the Cannes Film Festival.  A model, Thicke spoke highly of his longtime partner, telling People, “She’s really the most amazing woman a man can ask for.” The 30-year-old is pretty private but did reveal how nervous she was ahead of the big ceremony. “I get married this weekend, and I leave tomorrow. And my nerves are so bad, like I honestly, all day, have felt like I’m going to vomit,” Geary told her Instagram followers, according to Yahoo News. “And I’m just going over a checklist in my head of all the things I need to pack, all the things I need to pack for the kids. And of course, I haven’t packed anything yet.”
Despite keeping to herself, Geary is quite active on Instagram, where she showcases her modeling skills.  Take a look at some stunning photos of her below.

was originally published on cassiuslife.com

