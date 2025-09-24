Listen Live
CASSIUS Gems: Jordyn Woods’ Hottest Instagram Photos To Start Off Libra Season

Published on September 24, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 19, 2023

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It’s time to celebrate one of the hottest Libras in the game right now.

Jordyn Woods has turned 28 years old, and she’s got a lot to be proud of; a growing business, her own app, and a modeling career that’s constantly reaching new heights. Though initially part of the Kardashian clan, a fallout with Kylie Jenner led to her separating entirely from them and flourishing on her own.

Woods already had roots in the bright lights of Hollywood thanks to her mom being a brand and talent manager and her late father being such an integral part of the sound engineering team on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, that she considers Will Smith and Jada Pinket-Smith her aunt and uncle.

Related Stories

The 27-year-old has also kept her love life busy as she is currently in a relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns recently spoke to People magazine about how their initial friendship turned to romance.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” Towns told People. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

Towns is a lucky guy, so in honor of Libra season, we’ve gathered some of Woods’ hottest Instagram pictures.

1. Birthday Pose

2. Barely there

3. Vacay vibes

4. It’s the eyes for us

5. Cuddled up

6.

7.

8. Looking like money

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

