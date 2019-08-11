Anything Cardi B says or does, or tweets, gets discussed and dissected by the Internets. Case in point, recently the Bronx rapper revealed she doesn’t refrigerate her opened ketchup bottles, much to the dismay of many.

People who put their ketchup in the fridge are not to be trusted . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2019

On Thursday, Bardi took to Twitter to write, “People who put their ketchup in the fridge are not to be trusted.”

Keep in mind this goes against the packaging that usually says “refrigerate after opening.” Nevertheless, Cardi insisted on keeping ketchup at the top of the fridge for easy access when adding to her eggs.

It goes without saying people had opinions, to the passionate to the “Who cares?” set. But do you really not care if you took the time to say you don’t care? Hmmm…

Anyway, peep the reactions to Cardi’s faith in perishable goods below. Apparently a lot of folk ain’t trying to see ketchup on their eggs, too.

Like imagine cold ass ketchup on your fucking eggs 😒😒😒Thst shit really pisses me the fuck off -_- — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2019

Cardi B Doesn’t Refrigerate Her Ketchup, Twitter Is Verklempt #SlowRapNewsDay was originally published on hiphopwired.com