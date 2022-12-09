Brittney Griner Freed In Prisoner Swap

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Brittney Griner is on her way home in time for Christmas. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the WNBA star was freed from a Russian penal colony in exchange for an infamous arms dealer.

“I spoke with Brittany Griner,” said President Joe Biden in a statement from the White House. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held in intolerable circumstances.”

Griner’s wife, Cherrelle Griner, was with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, which also took to social media to announce the news.

According to various reports, Griner was released in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, an arms dealer nicknamed the “Merchant of Death.”

Griner was in custody for nearly 10-months after being detained and convicted for having vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage while attempting to leave Russia from a Moscow airport. She had recently been sent to a penal colony to serve her 9-year sentence.

